A TWO-DAY event will explore the future of creative industries through a series of events in Bendigo's arts precinct.
Conflux Bendigo will see cultural and creative industries practitioners present almost 70 events at The Capital theatre, La Trobe Arts Institute and Dudley House.
Advertisement
Panel discussions, masterclasses, practitioner presentations, thought-provoking conversations, workshops, installations and performances will explore the role that creativity plays in driving innovation and how creatives can harness and drive emerging technology to deliver ground-breaking new works.
Read more:
Emporium Creative Hub manager David Hughes said the idea for Conflux was developed during the pandemic.
"We were really keen to do it and could see people were ready to reconnect," he said. "People had been a bit battered and bruised by COVID but we're not out of the woods. We wanted to so something to encourage people to reconnect and reflect on the last two years and how take those learnings forward."
A number of central Victorian people will take part in Conflux including Arena Theatre Company's Eliza Hull and Christian Leavesely, Ulumbarra Foundation chair Carolyn Stanford and Bendigo-born arts manager Abe Watson.
"Bendigo does have great reputation for creativity and the program is absolutely packed (with locals)," Mr Hughes said. "Across two days we will have almost 70 things over four stages with sessions through both days as well as an exhibition at Dudley House, a live podcast recording and installations."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.