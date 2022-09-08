Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

R U OK Day encouraging people to notice the signs of mental health struggles in others.

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:05am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCHS counselling and mental health leader Oriane Landry and senior leader of Head to Health Janaya Wiggins. Picture by Chris Pedler

AS WELL as asking friends and family if they are OK on 'R U OK? Day', Bendigo Community Health Services' mental health leaders want you to simply listen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.