AS WELL as asking friends and family if they are OK on 'R U OK? Day', Bendigo Community Health Services' mental health leaders want you to simply listen.
'R U OK? Day' promotes suicide prevention by encouraging people to notice the signs of mental health struggles.
BCHS senior leader of Head to Health Janaya Wiggins said it is important to check in on people with life becoming more stressful in the wake of the pandemic
"With everything that's gone on with the pandemic and with the cost of living, there's so many pressures in life these days," she said.
"It's really important that we just check on our neighbors, our friends, our families, just to touch base and check how how they're going. Especially if people are feeling down."
If someone you know isn't OK and needs help, Ms Wiggins said it could take a combination of the help you could provide as well as encouraging them to see a professional.
"It's a mix of both. Check in with them. Is there anything they need from you? Is there anything they want to talk about with you if you're able to talk about it? Is there any trusted friend that they've got? Have they got a GP? We really recommend people link in with their GPs.
"Help is available. If they don't have those connections, call Head to Health and we can do an intake, assess their needs and link them in with the appropriate services."
Head to Health was established by the federal government in September, 2020 in an effort to create a national network of mental health treatment centres. At BCHS it runs alongside its long-term counselling program.
BCHS counselling and mental health leader Oriane Landry said there was high demand for both programs.
"The demand far outstrips capacity. In any given week, we could get three times as many referrals than we have capacity to pick up," she said.
"Between long-term counselling and Head to Health there were 1400 referrals in the last financial year."
Ms Landry said more staff is needed to help with demand but that it takes time to train staff to counsel properly and ensure people affected by mental health issues can support themselves in the long run.
"We want to put ourselves out of a job. We're here to do teach people how to do the things that they can do to support themselves," she said.
"We're really committed to training another generation of clinicians to really bolster that workforce.
"During the pandemic there was lots of money being thrown at mental health but it takes years to train up those clinicians. So we're really focused on building capacity and system in order to provide services in a timely fashion and really address the needs."
Ms Wiggins said phone services are available but that people often prefer face-to-face conversations.
"During the pandemic we adapted our service that we do provide phone and telehealth sessions as well," she said. "But I would definitely agree probably 80 to 90 per cent of people want face to face appointments.
"It is easier for people to reach out for help these days, specifically with things like the Head to Health program. We are here as a no-wrong-door approach that is very easy to access by ringing a 1800 number.
We've got people answering the phones every single day and it makes it easy for people to reach out.
"(Communities) are getting better at understanding and removing the stigma of mental health, but we've still got a long way to go."
Ms Landry said if people reach out for help it was important to listen and validate them.
"Always reach out, always talk and always listen," she said. "When people do take the courageous step to reach out and make themselves vulnerable to someone else and say 'this is what's going on', they need someone to say 'yeah, that really sucks. That is pretty big'. They need to be validated."
To contact Bendigo Community Health Services' Head to Health program call 1800 595 212.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
