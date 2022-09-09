The top 25 ranked individual games of the BFNL's home and away season

44 players per game, five games per round, 18 rounds for the season - that's a total of 3960 individual performances across the Bendigo Football-Netball League senior home and away season.
And for the first time in the league's history, barring a few glitches along the way, nearly every one of those 3960 individual performances have been statistically tracked by Premier Data.
Ahead of Sunday night's Michelsen Medal count, from those 3960 individual games, here's the top 25 ranked performances according to Premier Data's system that splits every player's output into 34 categories.
Round 3 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 30 Marks: 20 Clearances: 0 Hit outs: 2 Tackles: 0 Goals: 13
RANKING POINTS: 258
The Gisborne skipper delivered the season's top-ranked performance in round three when he torched Castlemaine with a 13-goal performance and accumulated 258 rankings points in the Bulldogs' 223-point win at Gardiner Reserve. A remarkably accurate day in front of the sticks kicking 13.1, with his 20 marks a season-high for the competition. With McKenna unstoppable in attack the Bulldogs gave their percentage an early-season boost with the 34.21 (225) to 0.2 (2) rout.
Round 3 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 53 Marks: 5 Clearances: 24 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 4 Goals: 2
RANKING POINTS: 236
In the same game that McKenna dominated inside 50, Bernacki ran riot through the midfield in a perfomance where he racked up 236 points. His 53 disposals are the most in a game this season as he accumulated 30 kicks and 23 handballs, while his 24 clearances are also a season-high. Bernacki's 53 disposals v McKenna's 13 goals - will be interesting to see who polls the three Michelsen votes.
Round 12 vs Golden Square
Disposals: 47 Marks: 9 Clearances: 17 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 15 Goals: 0
RANKING POINTS: 232
Won't be the last time you see Hare's name in this list given the young midfielder's impressive season that has already been recognised by winning the Magpies' best and fairest. On a day where the Magpies copped a 163-point belting from Golden Square Hare was an absolute workhorse as 17 clearances and 15 tackles to go with 47 disposals (including 24 contested) will attest.
Round 7 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 24 Marks: 12 Clearances: 1 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 4 Goals: 14
RANKING POINTS: 220
Golden Square's Ron Best Medal winner carries the mantle of booting the biggest bag of goals in a game this season with his 14 in a 180-point win over Castlemaine. Finished the day with 14.1 from 22 kicks.
Round 14 vs Eaglehawk
Disposals: 50 Marks: 8 Clearances: 12 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 9 Goals: 2
RANKING POINTS: 219
One of only three games where a player cracked the 50-disposal mark as Hare compiled 50 touches in an 84-point loss to Eaglehawk. Split his 50 touches with 25 kicks and 25 handballs, while his 12 clearances were a game-high.
Round 17 vs South Bendigo
Disposals: 47 Marks: 8 Clearances: 14 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 15 Goals: 0
RANKING POINTS: 214
This is now three of the top-six ranked games by Hare and, again, came in a heavy loss as the Magpies were beaten by South Bendigo by 115 points. Plenty of grunt work again with 15 tackles and 14 clearances to complement 21 kicks and 26 handballs.
Round 16 vs Kangaroo Flat
Disposals: 50 Marks: 4 Clearances: 15 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 6 Goals: 1
RANKING POINTS: 208
The hard-working in-and-under Gisborne midfielder had a day out in the Bulldogs' 131-point victory over Kangaroo Flat. Cracked the 50-disposal mark with 15 kicks and 35 handballs at 80 per cent efficiency. His 50 touches included 35 contested, while his work in tight was also reflected in his 15 clearances.
Round 7 vs Kangaroo Flat
Disposals: 24 Marks: 16 Clearances: 0 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 2 Goals: 11
RANKING POINTS: 205
The second of McKenna's games where he combined a double-figure haul of goals with more than 200 ranking points. Booted a bag of 11 against the Roos in a game where his 16 marks included nine contested.
Round 2 vs Kangaroo Flat
Disposals: 48 Marks: 17 Clearances: 5 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 3 Goals: 0
RANKING POINTS: 205
A big Easter Saturday outing for Thrum as the Bulldogs continued their two-decade domination over Kangaroo Flat. Thrum seemingly had the ball on a string with 48 disposals, while he also took 17 marks. Used the ball well with his 37 kicks and 11 handballs at 81 per cent efficiency. Just quietly, his team-mate Jack Geary wasn't too bad either with 43 disposals in the Bulldogs' 109-point win.
Round 2 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 37 Marks: 10 Clearances: 5 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 8 Goals: 1
RANKING POINTS: 204
A fourth appearance in the top 10 for Hare on what was a day when the Magpies became the team in which Castlemaine ended its 47-game losing streak against. While the day will be best remembered for Castlemaine finally breaking through for its long-awaited first win since 2018, Hare's Good Friday performance for Maryborough was significant with 37 touches (19 kicks, 18 handballs), 11 clearances and eight tackles.
Round 1 vs Sandhurst
Disposals: 41 Marks: 9 Clearances: 12 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 8 Goals: 0
RANKING POINTS: 199
Round 4 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 45 Marks: 13 Clearances: 9 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 4 Goals: 0
RANKING POINTS: 195
Round 2 vs Maryborough
Disposals: 34 Marks: 11 Clearances: 13 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 2 Goals: 2
RANKING POINTS: 195
Round 16 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 30 Marks: 15 Clearances: 0 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 0 Goals: 10
RANKING POINTS: 194
Round 12 vs Maryborough
Disposals: 29 Marks: 12 Clearances: 1 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 1 Goals: 10
RANKING POINTS: 194
Round 16 vs Eaglehawk
Disposals: 36 Marks: 11 Clearances: 7 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 6 Goals: 5
RANKING POINTS: 192
Round 9 vs Maryborough
Disposals: 40 Marks: 14 Clearances: 1 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 0 Goals: 1
RANKING POINTS: 191
Round 8 vs Kangaroo Flat
Disposals: 39 Marks: 10 Clearances: 7 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 5 Goals: 4
RANKING POINTS: 191
Round 13 vs Maryborough
Disposals: 30 Marks: 8 Clearances: 12 Hit outs: 36 Tackles: 3 Goals: 0
RANKING POINTS: 190
Round 3 vs Maryborough
Disposals: 33 Marks: 14 Clearances: 0 Hit outs: 3 Tackles: 2 Goals: 5
RANKING POINTS: 190
Round 16 vs South Bendigo
Disposals: 45 Marks: 11 Clearances: 12 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 4 Goals: 1
RANKING POINTS: 187
Round 5 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 35 Marks: 10 Clearances: 6 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 4 Goals: 5
RANKING POINTS: 185
Round 6 vs South Bendigo
Disposals: 42 Marks: 9 Clearances: 10 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 3 Goals: 0
RANKING POINTS: 183
Round 17 vs Castlemaine
Disposals: 35 Marks: 9 Clearances: 11 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 8 Goals: 1
RANKING POINTS: 179
Round 12 vs Gisborne
Disposals: 46 Marks: 18 Clearances: 4 Hit outs: 0 Tackles: 1 Goals: 1
RANKING POINTS: 179
