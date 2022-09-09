The top 25 ranked individual games of the BFNL's home and away season

In the same game that McKenna dominated inside 50, Bernacki ran riot through the midfield in a perfomance where he racked up 236 points. His 53 disposals are the most in a game this season as he accumulated 30 kicks and 23 handballs, while his 24 clearances are also a season-high. Bernacki's 53 disposals v McKenna's 13 goals - will be interesting to see who polls the three Michelsen votes.

