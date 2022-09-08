SUPPORT your local markets this week.
Whether you prefer the smaller individual town markets or the larger, central Victorian events - you are bound to find what you are looking for from our list below.
Head along to the ever-popular Bendigo Farmers Market this weekend.
There will be farmers and makers showcasing their wares.
There will also be delicious food, drinks and other treats available.
Where: Bendigo Pony Club, corner Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Golden Square.
When: Saturday, September 10, 9am to 1pm.
The Showgrounds Market is a large community market that is open nearly every Sunday.
The weekly event features fresh fruits and vegetables; lots of food and coffee stalls and vans; plants, clothing, furniture, arts and craft items, gifts, children's items and much more.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 11, 8.30am to 2pm.
Spring has sprung in Maldon and the town is excited to host their country market.
This event will feature something for everyone with the best local artisans.
There will be over 50 stalls of foods and arts and crafts.
Where: Maldon Neighbourhood Centre, Church Street, Maldon.
When: Sunday, September 12, 9am to 1.30pm.
WESLEY HILL MARKET
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
