Tess Madgen named as Opals World Cup captain

It's been a busy week for Tess Madgen.
After wrapping up the 2022 NBL1 South season with the Braves on Saturday, the next thing she knew she was on a plane to QLD to attend an Opals camp.
Advertisement
Next came the big announcement, that the 32-year-old was selected by coach Sandy Brondello to captain the Opals at this month's FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
"I'm going to be the best captain I can be, it's a huge honour and I'm really overwhelmed. I love the team, let's do this," Madgen said.
Related:
Brondello praised Madgen for her effort both on and off the court.
"Eight years ago, Tess impressed me with her toughness and being a great team player. She's all about the team, actions speak louder than words although when she speaks, she's so smart, she's like a coach on the court," Brondello said.
"This is a proud moment for Tess, not everyone gets to captain their country so I'm happy for her and I know that she'll do a great job in Sydney.
"The culture work that we've done has been so important to the team and Tess has been a big part of that.
"She has the respect from her peers, she fills whatever is required from the team and that shows a lot about the person she is."
The Opals will spend the next week training before heading to Sydney for the World Cup. Madgen has played 65 games for the Opals. She represented Australia at the 2018 FIBA World Cup where they won silver, played in three FIBA Oceania Championships and made her Olympic debut in 2020.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.