DANCE BIRTHDAY
Celebrate 15 years of Monday evening dances with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
The Spring Gully Dance Committee will be celebrating 15 years of Monday evening dances. Picture: Supplied
This event will feature a lucky door prize and lucky spot prizes.
Free admission.
Please bring a plate of supper to share.
For further information, please contact Keith on 5444 2953.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Monday, September 12, 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
FESTIVAL LAUNCH
Get involved with your community at the launch of Eaglehawk Festivals Inc and the 2023 Eaglehawk Dahlia & Arts Festival.
This event will include a report to locals on future festivals, and music by Josh DeAraugo.
Any artists and organisations wanting to host events during festivals are encouraged to attend.
To RSVP 0447 473 674.
Where: Canterbury Park Football Social Rooms, Eaglehawk.
When: Monday, September 12, 6pm.
EARTH DAY
Enjoy Planet Earth Day at Reveries.
This event will have something for everyone with walks in the bush, off-grid house tours, an Open Studio, a vegan picnic, talks on waste reduction, and a place to relax and enjoy the bush with your friends and family.
Where: Indigofera Road, Marong.
When: Sunday, September 12, 11am to 4pm.
CONFLUX BENDIGO
Held across two days, Conflux Bendigo will be an event for the creative to deliver diverse and exciting panel discussions, workshops, presentations, talks and much more.
The theme for this year is 'A Brave New World' and will explore the role that creativity plays within driving innovation.
There will be speakers from Just Another Agency, CreateA Arts Company, The Dax Centre, Arena Theatre, Oak Magazine, Endgame Podcast, Marg Sangalli, We Are Untold, Barking Spider Visual Theatre, and Nacho Station just to name a few.
There will also be a series of live performances.
Earlybird tickets are now available here.
Where: Bendigo Arts Precinct, various locations.
When: Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10.
VINTAGE FAIR
Tarnagulla has been in and out of lockdown for two years and is ready for this unique event, the Tarnagulla Strictly Vintage Fair 2022.
The day starts off at 9am and will feature food, coffee, vintage stalls along Commercial Road, wine stalls, history display, car and caravan display, music from the Maryborough Brass Band, games, High Tea, fashion parade and much more.
Where: Throughout the town of Tarnagulla.
When: Sunday, September 11, from 9am to 3pm.
ANNUAL RALLY
Join in with the Wedderburn Historical Engine & Machinery Society Inc. for this annual rally.
This is a great family day out with full catering.
There will be working displays, patchworks and much more.
Entry: Adults $5 and school children free, exhibitors also have free entry.
Enquiries: T Bailey 0427 583 341 or L Goddard 0438 915 278.
This event is supported by the Loddon Shire.
Where: Engine Park, Racecourse Rd, Wedderburn.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 and 11, from 9am.
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
THE TOWN JEWELS
The Town Jewels is a display that sees two of Bendigo's esteemed jewellers, Tony Kean and Milton Long, coming together for a celebration of master craftsmanship.
Together, they have over 60 years experience working as fine jewellery makers.
This display exhibits new work, reflecting on past pieces and shows an insight into the artists' making processes.
For further information, phone 5434 6060 or email tourism@bendigo.vic.gov.au
Where: The Living Arts Space, Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, September 11, 9am to 5pm.
PRINTMAKERS' GARDEN OF IMAGINATION
The Printmakers' Garden of Imagination is an exhibition of prints by Goldfields Printmakers.
This exhibition shows works based on experiences of gardens and nature.
There will also be print-making workshops at the hub during September that you can participate in.
For further information: info@newsteadartshub.org
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Saturday and Sunday throughout September, 10am to 4pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
OLD TIME BUSH DANCE
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance next Saturday.
This event will feature music by The Emu Creek Bush Band.
Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time.
A plate of supper to share would be appreciated.
Admission adults $8 and children under 16 free.
More information please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
Everyone most welcome. If you wish come dressed in your footy team colours.
Where: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 17, from 8pm.
BENDICON 2022
Bendicon is back for 2022!
Held since 2014, this event is regional Victoria's premier pop culture show.
This show will feature cosplayers, comic books and their artists, authors and much more.
Where: Red Energy Arena, Inglis Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 18, 10am to 4pm.
ST PAUL'S PROMENADE
It's Proms time at St Paul's Cathedral Bendigo.
This year there will be three concerts on Sunday afternoon.
At 2pm there will be Baroque to Broadway with Peter Butler (piano) and Pamela Jackson (soprano); at 3.15pm Meryl Wilkinson (harp and voice) will perform beautiful melodies to soothe and excite the soul; and at 4.30pm there will be Bach to Ross Edwards with more in between, featuring Wil Rigby (flute) and Mollie Jenkins (piano).
There will be light refreshments between performances.
Admission: $10 per session or $25 for the day. School children admitted free.
For more information, ring 0400 149 319 or email stpaulsproms@hotmail.com
Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 18, from 2pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
TINY HOUSE FESTIVAL
If you have been looking at buying a tiny house or you have an interest in the tiny house movement, then this event is for you.
This festival features commercial tiny house builders, DIY built tiny houses, vehicle conversions, materials and products, talks by expert guest speakers, a sustainability market, and food and coffee vendors.
For all details and to buy tickets, click here.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Ascot.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.
AUSTRALIAN FLOWER SHOW
Come and admire a huge display of native flowers all grown by members of the Australian Plants Society, Bendigo, in central Victorian gardens.
Purchase plants from specialist nurseries; books; garden accessories; art and more including a fantastic raffle!
Ask questions and even get a special price if you purchase a new membership at our show!
For more information, ring 0400 149 319 or email bendigo@apsvic.org.au
Admission: $5.00, School children admitted free.
Where: Victory College, Kairn Road, Strathdale, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 9.30am to 4pm.
SWING TO JAZZ
Come and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of Jazz with HOT B HINES. Cost: Just $20 per person (includes a delicious afternoon tea). Tickets must be pre-paid. Don't miss out!
All tickets are selling fast! Contact: Bill Knight 0438 323 454 melvabill@bigpond.com
Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly.
When: Sunday, September 25, from 1pm to 4pm.
FLY FISHING EXPO
Woodend is set to host the Calder Fly Fishing Association Fly Fishing Expo in October.
The expo will promote the sport of fly fishing with many specialist equipment suppliers to showcase their goods in stalls.
Peak bodies such as the Victorian Fisheries Authority and Australian Casting Federation will be represented, along with guides such as Wilderness Fly Fishing.as well as a special not-for-profit group, Mending Casts, who promote fly fishing as a well-being therapy for people recovering from cancer.
If you're intrigued by the technique of fishing with a near weightless fly then this event will be your chance to watch up close and try casting and fly tying.
There will also be raffle tickets for a fly rod, fly tying vise and other prizes.
For further information and club updates, click here.
Where: Buffalo Sports Stadium, 1-29 Forest Street, Woodend.
When: Sunday, October 2, 10am to 4pm.
HEATHCOTE WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Heathcote Winegrowers Association (HWA) is thrilled to be welcoming back the Heathcote Wine & Food Festival.
The destival will see 40 Heathcote wine producers alongside local food vendors with expected crowds of 3500 people.
For further information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Heathcote.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.
ZINDA MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
Zinda Multicultural Festival is back, celebrating all things multicultural.
There will be music, dancing, various foods and children's activities.
This event is free and family friendly.
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 3pm to 8pm.
NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by:
We recommend contacting event hosts before attending.
We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.
