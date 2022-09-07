Bendigo Advertiser

Tysons Reef claims Bendigo Rope Quoits Association premiership

Updated September 8 2022 - 5:21am, first published September 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back: Kelly Crapper, Daryl Nalder, Lachy Prest. Front: Jarrod Wilkinson, Jack Crapper.

TYSONS Reef (1) has claimed the Bendigo Rope Quoits Association's premiership for season 2022 after beating British and American (1) in the grand final.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.