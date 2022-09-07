Tysons Reef claims Bendigo Rope Quoits Association premiership

TYSONS Reef (1) has claimed the Bendigo Rope Quoits Association's premiership for season 2022 after beating British and American (1) in the grand final.
Played over 10 rounds, Tysons Reef (1) led all game and prevailed 1009-936 to take out the Graham Enever Memorial Trophy.
The victorious team featured Lachy Prest, Jarod WIlkinson, Jack Crapper, Kelly Crapper and Darren Nalder.
Tysons Reef (1) also won the Ian Wilkinson Memorial Trophy during the year by beating Tysons Reef (2).
Rope quoits has been played in Bendigo for the past 50 years, but like all community sport has been severely hampered in recent years by the pandemic.
The association is now down to four teams, with games usually played on a Tuesday night and the season running from April to September.
Teams are made up of six players, but games can be played with teams of four or five, while quoits is also played using a handicap system.
