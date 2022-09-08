NAB LEAGUE: Dual accolade for Bendigo Pioneer star Harley Reid

BENDIGO Pioneer star Harley Reid has received a dual accolade as he continues to make a name for himself as one of the country's hottest footballing prospects.
Advertisement
Reid, 17, has been awarded the Jack Collins-Alan Schwab AFL Life Members Scholarship, which assists in the development and education of players.
As well as receiving the scholarship, Reid was also named in a back pocket in the NAB League Boys Team of the Year.
While the Bendigo Pioneers' season is now over after losing to Tasmania in their quarter-final last week, Tongala's Reid will be in action for Victoria Country against Victoria Metro at Marvel Stadium on September 22 in the final game of the Under-18 National Championships.
The Pioneers also had Balranald's Jason Gilbee named in the NAB League Team of the Year on a wing.
Meanwhile, the NAB League's Morrish Medal was jointly won by Dandenong's Taj Campbell and Tasmania's Lachlan Cowan with 18 votes each.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.