Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Learning from Bendigo's best ahead of junior road cycling championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Games cyclist and Bendigo product Alessia McCaig shared some words of wisdom with the juniors ahead of the road championships at Wollongong. Picture supplied

Several young Bendigo cyclists are heading north to NSW to compete at the 2022 Australian Junior Road Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.