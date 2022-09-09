Learning from Bendigo's best ahead of junior road cycling championships

Several young Bendigo cyclists are heading north to NSW to compete at the 2022 Australian Junior Road Championships.
The Bendigo District Cycling Club riders are members of a 23-strong team that will represent Victoria at the AusCycling national level event held throughout Wollongong next week.
Bendigo's riders are Milana Freer, Lucy Hall, Lilyth Jones, Madeleine Douglas, and Chase Hadden.
Other members from nearby regional cities include Levi Hone (Echuca), Finbar O'Sullivan (Seymour) and Luca Lancaster (Shepparton).
Lancaster brings bloodline experience to the team as he is the son of Brett Lancaster who is an Olympic Gold medallist and world champion in the team pursuit.
At the team's final training session last Sunday at the Huntly Livestock Exchange, they were given a motivational pre-race speech from Bendigo's own Alessia McCaig.
The team's manager Laurie Norris, who worked with McCaig right through her development as a cyclist, said having the Commonwealth Games athlete meet with the team provided them with plenty of confidence ahead of nationals.
"Alessia is an example of an athlete that never gives up," Norris said.
"I said to this year's team that, just as they are about to, Alessia started her career racing in these junior events.
"With a bit of hard work one day they could also be racing on the world stage."
McCaig recently returned from Birmingham where she had several strong finishes, but most importantly gained invaluable experience to guide her into the next stage of her career.
Norris said after several COVID-19 interrupted years the 2022 junior nationals marked the first time several team members had competed at events of this level in more than two years.
"Most of these young riders are now in their last year of junior racing and essentially they lost the opportunity to compete at two road championships," he said.
"To now have this upon them it really is exciting and a big deal as they finally get to race at national titles.
"They are keen as mustard to get riding."
The road championships begin on September 13-15 and are a prelude to the World Road Championships to be held the week after.
Meanwhile, the BDCC will be holding the annual Water Wheel Classic for both senior and junior ruders next Sunday September 18.
Seniors will race either a 66km two lap gravel sector race option (weather dependent) or a longer 82km race.
