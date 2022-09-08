Bendigo Advertiser

Braves under-14 girls 1 shooting for championship win in grand final

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Braves under-14 1 girls team will play Surfcoast in Friday night's Victorian Junior Basketball League 14-girls 3 grand final at Keilor Stadium. The grand final clash tips off at 7.20pm.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.