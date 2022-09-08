Braves under-14 girls 1 shooting for championship win in grand final

THE Bendigo Braves under-14 1 girls team will be striving for championship success when it plays in a Victorian Junior Basketball League grand final on Friday night.
The Braves will play Surfcoast in the VJBL 14-girls 3 grand final at the Keilor Stadium.
The Braves have been the standout team of the season after finishing on top of the ladder with a 16-1 -1 record.
Bendigo lost a hard-fought qualifying final against Surfcoast 33-31 a fortnight ago, but rebounded with a solid 34-22 win over Bacchus Marsh in last week's preliminary final in which Rhylie Jones (11 points) and Lilly Teuma (10) were the leading scorers to earn their berth in the championship battle.
The team is coached by Joe Hurst.
"We're quietly confident, but when you go into a one-off game like this, anything can happen," Hurst said on Thursday.
"We've had some good battles with this team and I'd expect in the final it's going to be an exciting contest for both teams and I'm sure every girl is going to be giving their best to get their team over the line.
"The girls have had a really good season and have been able to lock in really well.
"It has been multiple girls on each occasion who have stepped up, so it really has been a team effort over the season.
"We're very excited for the opportunity. The girls have grown really well over the course of the season and it's shaping up to be an exciting game."
The Braves hold a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Surfcoast this season, with one of their victories a commanding 46-18 win in round 13, while their two other games have been decided by margins of one and two points.
The game tips off at 7.20pm.
Bendigo team - Mackenzie Trotter, Chelsea Doolan, Lily Teuma, Sophie McDermott, Seonah McGregor, Lexie Fennell, Heidi Plim, Rhylie Jones.
Round 5 - Bendigo 28 def Surfcoast 27.
Round 13 - Bendigo 46 def Surfcoast 18.
Qualifying final - Surfcoast 33 def Bendigo 31.
