LVFNL names its netball cream of the crop

AN OPEN race at the top of the ladder for much of the 2022 season has been reflected in the naming of the LVFNL netball team of the year.
The 10-player team, comprising four midcourters and three each goalers and defenders, includes just one player from outside the top five teams.
That is Pyramid Hill playing coach Abbey Dingwall, who was selected as one of the three defenders, alongside Calivil United young gun Jasmine Condliffe and versatile Bridgewater star Claudia Collins, who split time at both ends of the court during a stellar season for the Mean Machine.
There could be no disputing the three goaling nominations with Maiden Gully YCW's Tia Webb and Meg Patterson and Mitiamo's Laura Hicks filling the top three spots in this year's Helen Ward Medal count.
A highly-skilled and versatile midcourt includes Calivil United's Tia Steen and Amy Ryan, Mitiamo centre Amelia Ludeman and Marong's Brittany Shannon.
Four of the team - Maiden Gully YCW's Webb and Patterson and Mitiamo's Hicks and Ludeman - will be rivals in this Saturday's A-grade grand final at Marist College.
Calivil United led all clubs with three players named in the team.
Goals: Tia Webb (MGYCW), Laura Hicks (Mitiamo), Meg Patterson (MGYCW);
Midcourt: Tia Steen (Calivil United), Amelia Ludeman (Mitiamo), Amy Ryan (Calivil United), Brittany Shannon (Marong);
Defence: Jasmine Condliffe (Calivil United), Claudia Collins (Bridgewater), Abbey Dingwall (Pyramid Hill).
