Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

LVFNL names its netball cream of the crop

By Keran Iles
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:58am, first published 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgewater's Claudia Collins (GA) and Pyramid Hill's Abbey Dingwall were both named in the LVFNL's netball team of the year.

AN OPEN race at the top of the ladder for much of the 2022 season has been reflected in the naming of the LVFNL netball team of the year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.