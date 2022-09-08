Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Almost 300 road projects planned for Victoria in state government maintenance 'blitz'

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Peter Weaving

More than 365 kilometres of central Victorian roads will be rebuilt, repaired or resurfaced in the state government's annual road maintenance blitz.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.