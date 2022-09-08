More than 365 kilometres of central Victorian roads will be rebuilt, repaired or resurfaced in the state government's annual road maintenance blitz.
The Calder Highway, Lancefield-Tooboorac Road and Tylden-Woodend Road are among 290 roads included.
Roads were selected based upon inspections and community feedback, which the government says will ensure works are delivered where drivers need them most.
"The roads across our region are critical in getting Macedon Ranges residents where they need to go and keeping them on the move," Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas said.
The state government has invested $780 million to maintain Victoria's roads.
Across the state, crews will complete more than 1300 individual road maintenance projects, patch thousands of potholes and replace and repair 20,000 roadside signs.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll said most of the funding to maintain and repair roads would be spent in regional Victoria.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
