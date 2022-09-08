HISTORIANS may have discovered an archeological site next to a Bendigo mining magnate's old property, developers have said as they lodge plans for 25 new homes.
Their heritage experts found evidence of "Lansell's 222 Gold Mine" while sifting through old records earlier this year and told Heritage Victoria, which then added it to the Victorian Heritage Inventory.
The developers are consulting with Heritage Victoria to find out what sort of archeological investigations might need to take place before any building works begin.
They told the City of Greater Bendigo about Lansell's 222 in a new planning application lodged for 10 hectares of vacant land immediately east of mining magnate George Lansell's former mansion.
George Lansell made his fortune plumbing Bendigo's depths for gold and lived close to a number of his mining sites and there are about 6000 old diggings beneath streets and homes throughout Bendigo.
He and the man who owned the property before him built on land that had previously been used to treat ore from nearby goldmines.
The developers' heritage experts believe miners were working the Lansell 222 from 1871 to 1911, but say there could be archeological deposits dating back to 1855.
Experts also found evidence of six old, shallow mine shafts when they scanned the site using radar technology .
They were all filled long ago with silt clay loam, mullock and timbers and developers do not anticipate any engineering works will be needed.
Developers are confident they can protect heritage values appropriately if building works go ahead.
It is not the first modern-day housing development around Fortuna Villa. The council has previously approved homes to rise in a separate area west of the mansion.
Most of the newly proposed homes would have bedrooms and an open plan living area. All would have double garages and be connected to a new private road.
Fortuna Villa itself is currently an events centre and high-end hotel and developers said they deliberately designed the homes to have as little impact on views from the mansion as possible.
All would be single-storey and used muted colours, tones and traditional building forms, developers told council planners.
The homes and garages had also been laid out to minimise features the public would see as they passed by on Chum Street.
The developers' traffic engineers found no reasons the council should not back the development.
Developers are mindful of challenges in an old mining area that contains higher than normal amounts of arsenic.
They have pointed to the council's policies encouraging "infill" growth at vacant sites across Bendigo.
The council has been working with multiple developers for years to work out ways to safely remediate contaminated land.
It needs to find room for 1000 homes per year over two decades and believes infill is as important as housing tracts on the edge of town.
The Chum Street developers' environmental experts have come up with a plan to deal with arsenic risks.
That includes removing some soil and covering others with at least one-metre of topsoil.
Developers have drawn up long term plans to make sure builders and residents can manage other risks as time goes on.
A separate study has previously found that medium or high density housing would be best for the site, not other residential developments which could give people more contact with some of the soil on site.
Developers say their 25 home plans would be medium density.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
