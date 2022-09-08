Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Golden Square, Castlemaine meet for 2022 CVFLW premiership clash at QEO

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grand final captains Amanda Carrod (Golden Square) and 2022 co-best and fairest Meg Ginnivan (Castlemaine) with the CVFLW cup ahead of Friday's grand final. Picture by SAA Imaging

In total 1104 days have passed since the last Central Victoria Football League Women's grand final was played.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.