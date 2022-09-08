In total 1104 days have passed since the last Central Victoria Football League Women's grand final was played.
It was back in 2019 when Golden Square defeated Kangaroo Flat 4.6 (30) to 0.5 (5)
Advertisement
However the wait is over and this year's big showdown has finally arrived.
On Friday night under lights at Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval, Castlemaine and Golden Square will go head-to-head in hope of claiming the 2022 CVFLW premiership flag.
Throughout the regular season and during finals both sides have been able to get the upper-hand over each other, however, in both rounds seven and 16, Castlemaine's wins were only by the smallest of margins.
In the semi-final just two weeks ago, Golden Square finally bit back with a 36-point win to progress straight through the grand final.
Meanwhile, Castlemaine had to book their grand final ticket the hard way by taking care of Bendigo Thunder last week during the do-or-die preliminary round at Canterbury Park, final result 3.11 (29) over 1.5 (11).
Now that both sides have experienced the might of their opponent, it all comes down to one more match to decide the season.
Castlemaine co-coach Jordan Cochrane was certain Golden Square's premiership-winning experience would provide a challenge.
"They are a very physically strong, skilled side with clean hands across the ground" he said.
"To get on top of them we're going to have to use our running space efficiently and lock down their players down forward."
On the back of last week's win over Thunder when Castlemaine kicked 3.11, taking full advantage of any scoring opportunity has been the main focus at training this week.
"We've had quite a simple week on the track as we didn't want to push the girls too hard," Cochrane said.
"Though in recent games we've had a lot of opportunities in front of goals which we didn't make.
"When it comes to finals, especially against a team such as Golden Square, it's crucial to deliver in these moments to ensure we have as much scoreboard pressure as possible."
At this stage, it's expected 2022 co-best and fairest winner Meg Ginnivan will be back in action which means Castlemaine will be at full capacity for the season finale.
"Meg is still not quite at 100 per cent, but she will be back on the side and to have her leadership and overall ability on the ground for us is an incredible asset."
Advertisement
Golden Square also heads into the under-lights grand final bolstered with a full line-up.
"We went through nearly most of the season only having three quarters of our best side in action, due to things such as injury, unavailability and illness," Golden Square coach Todd Deary said.
"Thankfully we've come good at the perfect time."
RELATED
Advertisement
Square's side features several players with CVFLW premiership-winning experience and for a lot of them it would "mean the world" to take out the 2022 flag.
"It really would mean a hell of a lot to this group to win this year," Deary said.
"They've all put in the hard work and they want it more than anything.
"Some of our captains and senior leadership players may only have one more chance at a premiership so there's a lot on offer.
"That being said, if we were to lose the game it won't be because of a lack of effort."
After nearly two weeks off the track, Golden Square have been hard at work at Wade Street ahead of Friday's big match.
Advertisement
They've struck the perfect balance of light and heavy intensity training sessions and are in the right place physically and mentally.
"We're ready to go," Deary said.
"Our last session on Wednesday we used for team bonding, to just get a footy in the girls' hands and just some last-minute instructions."
Square's focus has been on controlling on what they can do themselves as a team to win, rather than on what they need to do to shut the Magpies down.
"There's too many good players at Castlemaine to worry about shutting any specific player down as it would be unmanageable," Deary said.
Advertisement
"We're concentrating and worrying about what we can control to get the better of them."
Regardless of the outcome on Friday night, both coaches couldn't be prouder of their team's effort throughout the season.
"In our first season in the league we're so proud and happy to have come this far no matter the result," Cochrane said.
"We're confident we can get on top if we put four quarters of football together.
"We know that we're a great side. We just need to be confident and trust each other that we can do it."
R7: Castlemaine 5.3 (33) def Golden Square 4.5 (29)
Advertisement
R16: Castlemaine 6.8 (44) def Golden Square 6.6 (42)
Semi-final: Golden Square 7.6 (48) def Castlemaine 2.2 (14)
Earlier in the week CVFLW awarded two players with this year's biggest honour.
Bendigo Thunder's Meg Williamson and Castlemaine's Ginnivan tied on 23 votes to be named as dual recipients of the Ultra Tune Kangaroo Flat best and fairest award.
Thunder's Britney Mueck took out the leading goal-kicking award on 59 from 14 games during the regular season.
In this year's High Street X-Ray Team of the year, each of the league's eight clubs had players listed across the ground.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.