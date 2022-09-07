Good morning and happy Thursday, Peter Kennedy here again to get the day started.
There are concerns minor to even moderate flooding could develop along the Loddon and Avoca rivers if forecast heavy rain eventuates in local catchments.
The decision follows a meeting of health ministers last Friday, but was not made public until Wednesday.
The weekly figures, to be consistently reported across jurisdictions, will include case numbers, new and total deaths, vaccination rates and hospital data, which will contain a breakdown of ICU and ventilated patients.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said health officials had backed the changes.
Bendigo recorded 54 cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Gannawarra Shire had three, Central Goldfields four, Mount Alexander six, Macedon Ranges 16 and the Shire of Campaspe 14.
Buloke and Loddon both reported zero new cases.
There are 222 active cases across the state - 11 in ICU, with three people on a ventilator and an additional seven cleared cases in ICU.
There are 12,270 active cases in Victoria.
