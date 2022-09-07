Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Get the latest news, sport, weather and breaking stories here

By Peter Kennedy
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet paddocks near Newbridge capture the reflection of an old church. Photo by Brendan McCarthy

Good morning and happy Thursday, Peter Kennedy here again to get the day started.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.