Self-isolation times slashed in change to pandemic orders

SELF-isolation periods will be cut as part of a raft of changes announced by the state government and its ongoing management of the coronavirus pandemic.
The government says amendments will be made to the pandemic orders to align with recent decisions made by National Cabinet.
From 11.59pm on Thursday, September 8, the self-isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases who don't have symptoms on day five of their isolation will reduce from seven to five days - excluding people who work in high-risk settings.
The requirement to wear masks on domestic flights will also be lifted.
The changes align with the decisions of National Cabinet on August 31, and the government says they are are "appropriate actions at this point in the pandemic, and ensure national consistency."
The new orders around the self-isolation period for positive cases include some additional requirements to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
Anyone leaving isolation after five days cannot visit or work at a sensitive setting - such as hospitals, residential aged care, disability care settings or in-home care for the next two days, or if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the changes are a sensible and considered approach to the pandemic.
"The adjustments are designed to keep Victorians protected, while also helping people safely manage their own risk and allowing them to get on with their lives."
She said the additional precaution reflects the increased risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 in people in those high-risk settings.
People who work in other settings must notify their workplace that they have completed isolation if they are attending work on site.
As an additional risk mitigation, people who leave isolation after five days are recommended to undertake rapid antigen testing in the days following their isolation and test negative before attending their workplace or other settings of higher risk, and to wear a mask in indoor settings outside the home - in line with existing recommendations.
There are no changes to isolation requirements for close contacts, who can continue to leave home each day, provided they continually test negative on a rapid antigen test.
Confirmed cases must also notify their workplace that they have completed self-isolation if attending work onsite.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
