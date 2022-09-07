Childcare educators took industrial action across the country on Wednesday, with the sector struggling due to a worker shortage.
No childcare organisations contacted by the Bendigo Advertiser had closed their doors as a result of the strike.
G8 Education, which operates First Grammar Bendigo, Community Kids Golden Square EEC, Napier Street Childrens Centre, Great Beginnings Epsom, and Creative Garden Early Learning Bendigo, said their centres had remained open but supported their staff members who participated in the industrial action yesterday.
"We will support this where we can while ensuring continuity of service is maintained for our families," a spokesperson said.
"We're participating in sector discussions around how government can further support pay and conditions across the sector in a manner that does not see overwhelming cost passed onto providers and working families.
"On Early Childhood Educators' Day we are proud to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible role our educators and teachers play."
Goodstart Early Learning, which operates five centres in Bendigo, was expecting workers from about 200 of its centres to attend rallies but plans to remain open.
Goodstart did not respond to the Bendigo Advertiser's inquiries about whether the Bendigo centres had closed or been affected or if Bendigo staff had attended a rally.
"All of our centres will be open," Goodstart head of advocacy told AAP on Tuesday.
"We have been working with the union to make sure there are enough educators on hand to care for all the children who will be in our centres tomorrow," Goodstart's head of advocacy John Cherry told AAP.
"We know that a lot of parents have opted to pick up their children early so that more of the educators can attend their rallies. A lot of parents are very supportive."
Aheead of the strikes on Wednesday more than 1000 centres were expected to be partially or completely closed as early childhood educators attended rallies in capital cities and some regional centres.
The United Workers Union is calling on the federal government to Guaranteed wage increases and implement major reforms are among the issues the United Workers Union is calling on the federal government to address.
Union early education director Helen Gibbons said worker shortages had left the sector in crisis.
"They're exhausted, they're sick of being undervalued, and they're calling for change," Ms Gibbons told AAP.
"We estimate that 70,000 children and families will be impacted by the shutdowns, which means that they're not attending early education.
"Families won't be surprised by that. Educators will have been talking to them for weeks and talking to them about making alternative arrangements or joining them on the rallies."
With AAP
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
