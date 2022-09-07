THREE years ago Kelly Sullivan wondered what she had got herself into when she relocated her family to Bendigo to start her role as general manager of one of the city's biggest hotels.
She has been rewarded for her efforts at the Quality Hotel Lakeside Bendigo by being named general manager of the year at the Choice Hotels Awards.
Advertisement
"It's a nice surprise. I've been nominated the last two years but with Choice there's a lot of general managers who have been around for a long time," she said.
Read more:
"Even though it was a general manager award, I believe that's an indication of the team.
"I'd never have got an award like this if I wasn't surrounded by great staff.
"You're only as good as the people you surround yourself with. So I'm just lucky to have a really good team. Next year, we're going for the hotel of the year."
Ms Sullivan's tenure in Bendigo began in January, 2020.
As the pandemic hit, the family was unable to find long-term accommodation.
"We were only meant to be here for probably maybe a month or two until we found our feet," she said. "Then COVID hit so two years later, we finally moved off-site at the start of this year.
"Living on-site was an eye-opener. I got to know the ins and outs of everything from housekeeping to maintenance.
"We actually bought into the property as well. So obviously there was a lot of emotion and thinking 'what have we done?' but it all turned out for the best."
The novelty of living in a hotel started to wear off for Ms Sullivan's children aged six and nine, but she was proud of their efforts during the lockdowns.
"At the start they obviously loved it but I think COVID kind of made it a little bit harder," she said.
"I was lucky because they are great kids. My partner works away, so living on-site worked really well because the kids and I could all be together while I was working.
"Ruby (6) would sometimes help housekeeping and be the person knocking on the door saying 'housekeeping' and Ben (9) would help maintenance.
"When we had like the big lockdowns and there was no staff at all and I was only working, there was times when Ben would have to answer the phone. So we're lucky we have got really good kids."
As Victoria opened up after repeated COVID lockdowns and restrictions, Ms Sullivan and her team - like so many other accommodation businesses - started the road to recovery.
Advertisement
It began with the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition helping the hotel's vacancy rate stay above at 90 per cent.
"We've smashed every every target we've had," Ms Sullivan said. "Elvis and a lot of events happening in town is really helpful and corporates are coming back. Beings such a large property with a well-known brand has helped as well.
"Obviously, we had our staffing challenges during that time, like everyone else did, but as a group we really tried hard to meet those targets.
"The next few months are looking bright. We understand we'll never make up what we lost because you can't sell a room after that day's passed.
"We're just working really hard behind the scenes to keep the momentum going and to keep us at this level."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.