Demons coach proud despite HDFNL grand final loss

BEATEN but not bowed.
That was the wash-up from White Hills' grand final loss to Elmore at Huntly last Saturday.
After leading her side into battle against the Bloods, who broke a 54-year A-grade premiership drought with their 55-47 victory, Demons dual premiership coach Lauren Bowles was quick to focus on the positives.
The star midcourter insisted there was plenty more to be proud of about their season than there was to lament.
"We still made it (to a grand final) and other teams didn't, so the result shouldn't detract from our season," she said.
"Initially, it was disappointing for sure, but what have the last couple of years taught us?
"We are back playing netball and enjoying it and enjoying each other's company.
"For us, I thought everyone played their part.
"It was just great to have such a great crowd watching after we've missed out on so much the last couple of years.
"I thought they converted really well in their attack end and were obviously the better team on the day.
"To break a 54-year drought, it's pretty amazing."
Back-to-back premiers in the previous two seasons when a grand final was played in 2018 and 2019, the Demons gave themselves every chance of another flag win.
They finished this season as minor premiers before advancing directly into the grand final with a win over Elmore in their second semi-final.
The Bloods were ultimately able to exact their revenge on that one day in September.
Bowles was adamant there was nothing she would change in terms of preparation or moves if they had their time over again.
"I always back myself with the decisions I make and I'm literally making them on the spot when I'm out there playing," she said.
"More importantly, I always back my team and players.
"So I wouldn't have changed a thing. I think every combination we had out there did well. Just a few missed opportunities and that was the difference in the end.
"At three quarter time I told the girls I was proud of our season and called for one last big effort.
"I was still proud of the girls and our season after the game.
"I feel we have established a beautiful friendship amongst us."
Only four players in Saturday's line-up - captain Molly Johnston, Danni Wee-Hee, Alyssa Cole and Olivia Treloar - were part of the A-grade team in 2021.
Into the team came Bowles, who was a non-playing coach the year before, Zoe Kennedy (Pyramid Hill), Tegan Elliston (Calivil United), Rhiana Broadbent (North Bendigo) and Brit Fitzpatrick (Mitiamo).
Like any grand final coach, Bowles was hopeful the group could be kept together in a bid to go one better in 2023.
