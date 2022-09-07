Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo publisher Kimberley Furness honoured at Rural Woman's Awards

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:51am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OAK Magazine founder and editor Kimberley Furness wants to shine a light on the success of rural women. Picture by Noni Hyett.

Bendigo-based journalist, Kimberley Furness has won a lucrative $15,000 prize as part of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.