Bendigo-based journalist, Kimberley Furness has won a lucrative $15,000 prize as part of the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award program.
Ms Furness is the founder of OAK Magazine, a quarterly print publication which celebrates female change-makers outside metropolitan areas.
Advertisement
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt announced the major award winners at a gala event in Canberra's Parliament House on Tuesday night.
Tasmanian rural motherhood advocate and founder of Motherland Australia, Stephanie Trethewey, was named the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award national winner.
Ms Furness founded OAK in 2017 to celebrate and showcase female change-makers outside metropolitan areas and increase the representation of regional and rural women in mainstream media.
In 2022, she launched her first podcast, Take Me Somewhere, all recorded in a mobile studio in a remodeled van where she also produces an audio-described version of the magazine for those with visual impairments.
Ms Furness' belief that 'you cannot be what you cannot see' and her yearning to see more regional and rural women represented in print media remains her greatest career ambition, with the former Bendigo Advertiser journalist and now businesswoman employing writers, photographers and designers from across country Australia who help bring each issue of OAK to life.
The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award celebrates and inspires the next generation of female leaders in rural and regional industries, businesses and communities.
The awards recognise the essential role women play across regional Australia.
Over the course of several months, the state finalists are encouraged to use the Award's platform to raise awareness or offer solutions to key issues affecting rural communities and industries.
Finalists are also invited to an annual leadership summit to discuss their projects or ideas and meet with the National Award selection panel.
The annual award program culminates in an announcement for the national winner and national runner-up, who go on to receive a further $20,000 and $15,000 Westpac grant, respectively. All finalists are invited to join a 300-strong alumni network that collaboratively works to shape the perception of women in regional and rural Australia and provide further opportunities to support their future endeavours.
In 2023, AgriFutures Australia and the event's platinum sponsor Westpac will be offering up to $42,000 in grants and mentoring support for successful state and national winners.
Additionally, the program also offers an AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant, designed to support seven Australian women with a learning and development grant of $7000 to enable them to bring their idea, cause or vision to life.
Applications for both programs are open until Friday, October 19, with recipients announced over the following months.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.