HOMEGROWN defender Kelsey Niven says it's a 'dream come true' to play in Elmore's first A-grade netball premiership since 1968.
The Bloods ended their long flag drought by defeating White Hills 55-47 in last Saturday's HDFNL grand final at Huntly.
No one in the A-grade premiership-winning line-up has been involved at Elmore as long as Niven, who first took to the court in red and white as an eight-year-old, 20 years ago.
While there have been some lean periods along the way, Niven could not be prouder of the resurgence the club has undergone over the past five years, culminating in Saturday's premiership win.
A key and especially steady contributor at goal keeper, Niven experienced a gamut of emotions in the moments after the Bloods clinched their historic victory.
"When that final siren went, I was still in shock - I had to look around to make sure we had actually won," she said.
"I have been dreaming about this moment for so long.
"It hasn't just been this year, it's been four or five years getting to this moment.
"It's been such hard work, but we've got there."
Despite the Bloods having their noses in front by three or more goals at each change of end, including by eight goals going into the final term, there was always a sense White Hills could lift at any moment.
Niven praised the Lauren Bowles-coached Demons for not just an intense grand final effort, but a fierce challenge in all four matches played throughout the season.
"They were really good; they played extremely well," she said.
"They're a great team and very smart, but we had nothing to lose.
"We had injuries, but we just gave it our all."
Niven, who lives in Elmore with fiancé Kane Cornell and their two-year-old daughter Nellie, described as 'amazing' the support forthcoming for all four Bloods teams represented in grand finals from the Elmore community, including A-reserve (also premiers), B-grade and 13-and-under.
She admitted to being unaware that it had been 54 years since the Bloods had last won an A-grade flag until alerted to the fact a few weeks before by club and HDFNL life member Lorraine Trewick, who coached the A-grade in the two years before its last grand final victory in 1968.
"I knew it had been a while, but I didn't know it had been 54 years," she said.
"When they said 54 years, I knew we just had to do it.
"Lorraine Trewick worked really hard to get ex-players to come (on Saturday) to watch us, so we needed to do them proud.
"(Lorraine) is definitely the heart of the club, she has done so much work.
"Just being over at training the last couple of weeks, giving us speeches, she has been amazing."
A stirring and convincing premiership win was essentially a reward for two great seasons for Elmore.
The Bloods were denied a chance at a proper premiership in 2021 when the season was cancelled without finals being played.
In one of the most dominant seasons ever witnessed in the league's history, the Bloods won all 12 home regular season matches contested by an average of 31 goals.
Only Colbinabbin, which lost by 18 and 19 goals, was able to keep the margin under 20 goals.
While finals and grand finals upsets do happen, few would have envisaged the Bloods not going on to cap their supremacy.
Rather than dwell on the disappointment of missing out on a premiership, Niven felt the Bloods were able to make the most of the situation.
"We got plenty of experience out of last year and we were the same team we were last year, so we were just able to build on that," she said.
"That made us want it even more.
"We felt a bit ripped off by what happened with COVID, so this year we just gave it our all."
Niven praised a wonderful coaching effort all season from Allira Holmes and Gabe Richards, both newcomers to the club in 2021.
"They are so knowledgeable about netball, I have learned so much this year," she said.
As late-season injuries to Holmes and centre Andrea Wilson took hold, forcing the Bloods to tinker with their line-up, Niven found herself without her usual partner in defence in Tahnee Cannan following the latter's move to the midcourt.
But with both Holmes and Wilson proving their fitness, Cannan was free to return to defence, where she responded with a best on court medal-winning performance.
No one was happier to have her back at goal defence than Niven.
"Tahnee is an amazing player, I love playing with her," she said.
"She is so cool, calm and collected and I feel like when I'm unsettled or a bit rattled she will just talk to me in the calmest voice. It's just a breeze for her.
"She always has my back and tells me where to be. I love playing with her.
"I really did miss her (when she went to the midcourt)."
