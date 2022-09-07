THE Bendigo District Cricket Association isn't wasting any time relaunching back into two-day cricket in its upcoming 2022-23 season.
The past two seasons have been played entirely as a one-day competition given the potential for COVID to cause significant disruptions as happened earlier this year in January when the BDCA had to postpone two weekends of matches.
However, the BDCA is returning to what had become its traditional season structure of 13 rounds played over a mix of nine two-day games and four one-dayers.
The BDCA had tended to start the season with a one-day game, but this time will launch with a two-day round to be played over the weekends of October 8-15.
The opening round will feature Strathdale-Maristians beginning its premiership defence with a home game against Kangaroo Flat.
Other round one games will be: Huntly-North Epsom v Strathfieldsaye, White Hills v Bendigo, Sandhurst v Golden Square and Bendigo United v Eaglehawk.
As well as the return of two-day cricket, a major change the BDCA has included is a stand-alone first XI grand final on the weekend of March 18-19.
The first XI will play its semi-finals, along with all other grades, on the weekend of March 4-5.
The two first XI semi-final winners will then have the following week off (March 11-12) while all other grand finals are played, paving the way for the spotlight to shine solely on the first XI decider on March 18-19.
"The intention of a stand-alone final is to showcase the first XI final and ensure all cricket enthusiasts have the ability to attend this match, with all other divisions scheduled to conclude the week before," BDCA president Travis Harling said.
"Plans are under way to make the weekend of the first XI grand final a spectacle that has not been seen before at a cricket match in Bendigo.
"The BDCA is looking to create an event that the entire family would enjoy."
The week off in between the first XI semi-finals and grand final would be used to play the final of the Keck Findlay Shield one-day competition as a day-night match at the QEO.
"We believe these new initiatives will enhance our season and considerable work has already going into planning for this," Harling said.
To accommodate the addition of the first XI week off during the finals, an additional Saturday-Sunday round has been added.
Saturday-Sunday games will be played on December 3-4 (round 5), February 4-5 (round 11) and February 25-26 (round 13).
The four one-day rounds will be all played in a block together in January, meaning teams will play six two-day games prior to Christmas, return from the break with four one-dayers and then round out the home and away season with three two-day rounds.
ROUND 1
October 8-15
Huntly-North Epsom v Strathfieldsaye
White Hills v Bendigo
Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk
ROUND 2
October 22-29
Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly-North Epsom
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst
Golden Square v Bendigo United
Bendigo v Eaglehawk
ROUND 3
November 5-12
White Hills v Huntly-North Epsom
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Bendigo v Bendigo United
ROUND 4
November 19-26
Eaglehawk v Huntly-North Epsom
Bendigo United v White Hills
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo v Strathdale-Maristians
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
ROUND 5
December 3-4
Huntly-North Epsom v Bendigo United
White Hills v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Bendigo
ROUND 6
December 10-17
Sandhurst v Huntly-North Epsom
Strathdale-Maristians v White Hills
Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
ROUND 7
January 7
Huntly-North Epsom v Strathdale-Maristians
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo United v Golden Square
Eaglehawk v Bendigo
ROUND 8
January 14
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly-North Epsom
Bendigo v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Eaglehawk v Bendigo United
ROUND 9
January 21
Huntly-North Epsom v White Hills
Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat
Strathdale-Maristians v Golden Square
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Bendigo United v Bendigo
ROUND 10
January 28
Huntly-North Epsom v Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v White Hills
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
Eaglehawk v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo United v Sandhurst
ROUND 11
February 4-5
Huntly-North Epsom v Bendigo
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
Strathdale-Maristians v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Bendigo United
ROUND 12
February 11-18
Kangaroo Flat v Huntly-North Epsom
Golden Square v White Hills
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo v Sandhurst
ROUND 13
February 25-26
Huntly-North Epsom v Golden Square
White Hills v Eaglehawk
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo United
Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
SEMI FINALS
March 4-5
GRAND FINAL
March 18-19
