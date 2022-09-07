Four years of lockdown-interrupted work will come to fruition this week for singer-songwriter Mariah McCarthy.
The Heathcote performer will release her debut album, At Home, on Friday ahead of a slew of performances in September and October.
Advertisement
McCarthy will launch the album on Saturday at the Brunswick Artists' Bar ahead of a Bendigo launch at the Old Church on the Hill on September 17.
She said the idea of having the album out was overwhelming.
"It's kind of snuck up on me," she said. "I've been doing a lot of the promotion everything myself while working full time, so it has been busy but I'm very excited and I'm proud of what I've created.
"I'm looking forward to being able to put it out there."
Planning for the album began in 2018 after releasing her debut EP.
"Some of the songs on the album were written before we even released that EP, so I think I started seriously considering recording in 2019," she said.
"We got locked down at the start of 2020 so it's been recorded in and out of the two years of lockdown.
"But that also meant I got a few extra songs in there as well."
McCarthy has been performing more than a decade after starting to gig at age 16 after an interest in music came from school-based guitar lessons.
From learning to play guitar, McCarthy quickly turned to writing her own songs.
"It was what I loved doing in high school and I thought 'why should I go into a boring job when I can do something that I love doing?'. It was kind of making my hobby my job," she said.
"I've always been influenced by people like Paul Kelly and Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell - those kinds of people that have stories in their songwriting.
"I have always loved music that tells a story. When I write songs I think I kind of find it a release. So a lot of my songs are quite sad or emotional and they've come from stories that either I've heard or I've experienced.
"It's a way for me to kind of process things that happen."
READ MORE
Advertisement
Through October, McCarthy has six gigs lined up before performing at the final Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival in November.
Her shows include the Heathcote Food and Wine Festival on October 1, sets at the Daylesford Hotel on October 9, Nimbus Hotel on October 14 and Shedshaker Brewing October 23 along with duo performances on October 15 with Cassie Ward at the Bendigo Food and Wine Festival and Handle Bar.
"After the two years that we've had with no shows or very little shows, no festivals, it's exciting," McCarthy said.
"One of the shows I have is the Heathcote Food and Wine Festival, which is something that I've grown up kind of going to. We haven't had that for the last few years. So that's exciting to have that back.
"I think (Bendigo's music scene) is always getting stronger. Colin Thompson and the blues and roots music festival has been a major part of a building that, particularly for original music.
"There's a big opening for original music and for singer songwriters like me."
Advertisement
Away from the stage McCarthy's work as a teacher also involves her passion for music.
"I love teaching music as well. I don't know that I'd enjoy teaching something else," she said. "I love it because I love watching the younger students progress and nurturing their passion in music as well.
"My immediate family didn't necessarily play that much music but I always grew up around music. My grandfather was always singing and he played the organ.
"Whenever we would have family get-togethers we'd always be singing The Sound of Music or something.
"So I kind of grew up around music and loved singing."
Mariah McCarthy will launch her debut album in Bendigo at the Old Church on the Hill on September 17.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.