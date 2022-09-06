Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

Bendigo police search for missing boy, Issiah, last seen in Long Gully

Updated September 7 2022 - 3:12am, first published September 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supplied picture.

Authorities are concerned for the welfare of a young boy after his disappearance on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.