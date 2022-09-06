Authorities are concerned for the welfare of a young boy after his disappearance on Monday.
Issiah, the boy in question, was last seen on Wells Street in Long Gully at about 11.30am.
Bendigo police are asking anyone who has seen anything or knows where Issiah is to contact the station on 5448 1300.
They are concerned for his wellbeing due to his age.
A flood warning has been issued for north central Victoria.
Spills from the Hume Dam and flood water from the Kiewa River has led to minor flooding of the Murray River near Corowa.
In response to the flooding the state emergency service issued a minor flooding warning that extends as low as Elmore.
The warning included the following safety instructions:
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
An update on the warning is expected at 3pm this afternoon.
Good morning, and welcome to Wednesday. Peter Kennedy here to kickstart the day, a day that promises to be partly cloudy, with a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will be light, becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning.
Bendigo is aiming for 18 degrees today, but it might be a good idea to make sure the umbrella is handy for later in the week, with wet weather well and truly on the way once more.
In the latest COVID-19 news, Greater Bendigo recorded another 57 cases in the past 24 hours.
Total active case numbers have climbed six to 298.
Health authorities linked 19 cases to Bendigo's 3550 postcode, 15 to Kangaroo Flat's 3555, eight to Eaglehawk's 3556 and 13 to the regional 3551 .
Two surfaced elsewhere in the municipality.
Elsewhere, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 30 new cases, Mount Alexander 12, the Central Goldfields four, Campaspe 21, Loddon two, Gannawarra five and Buloke zero.
