THE Bendigo Triathlon Club will mark a return to Bridgewater next February as part of 2022-23 race plans.
A seven-race series will be run by BTC, with the Bridgewater classic one of the season highlights on the Villawood Properties-backed program.
"We have moved the date for our Bridgewater race," said Bendigo Triathlon Club president Gavin Hicks.
"In other years there's been a clash with the Bridgewater Triathlon organised by the football-netball club.
"The tri club race at Bridgewater will be on February 26."
Triathletes of all abilities and ages will be able to choose from a variety of race distances for Bridgewater, and other Bendigo Tri Club events.
The Bridgewater event will start near the Bridgewater Hotel in Eldon Street.
Format for long course will be 450m swim, 21km cycle and 4.5km run.
Short course competitors will swim 300m, cycle 11km and run 3km.
A popular format is Enticer which will be 50m, swim, 2.6km cycle and 1.5km run.
"There will be also be Mini for under-7s, and Maxi Mini for over-7s," said Hicks.
Distances for those are 100m swim, 3km cycle and 500m run, or 50m swim, 1km cycle and 100m run.
Season starter will be a duathlon on September 18.
"Most of our club events are planned to be in and around the Peter Krenz Leisure Centre precinct in Eaglehawk," said Hicks.
Long-course for the duathlon will be 2km run, 15km cycle and 4km, with legs for short course to be half that.
Enticer and mini and maxi mini will be also be on.
Other race dates in the series at Eaglehawk are October 7, November 6, December 4, February 12, and March 19.
Finale to the season will be March 19 when club championships are contested.
Hicks said triathlons continue to draw competitors from a wide range of age groups and sporting backgrounds.
Last season's long-course champion in the Villawood series, Jarrod Bateson has become a top competitor after many years of playing football.
It was a great duel between Bateson and Stephen Bovalino for last season's title as they scored 52 and 51 points and Peter Cowell, a top cricketer and distance runner for many years, was third on 47.
Club members to star in the series included Craig and Grace Kilby, Abbey Cartner, Greg Croft, Cale Hinton and Harry Scott.
The Cartner family had a great run in 2021-22 and will be determined for more strong results.
Floyd Cartner was runner-up in his age group of the 2XU Victorian Triathlon Series and Abbey Cartner won her age group. Their parents, Troy and Alison are in their 40s and still fierce competitors on the triathlon circuit.
Two of the club's best, Nathan Meade and Jarrod Bateson have competed at Kona in Hawaii and clocked times of 9:56 and 10:44 at the Cairns Ironman in June.
Volunteers play a key role at all clubs, with Judy McLaren and Gavin Fiedler dedicated to competing or officiating with Bendigo Tri Club since the 90s.
