Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Bats secure cross-country premiership quadrella

By Nathan Dole
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brady Threlfall was one of the Bendigo Bats best performers this season. Picture by Ned Buckell

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region has capped a brilliant cross-country season by being premier in four divisions of the XCR series by Athletics Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.