Almost 500 Catholic school students will show off their singing and dancing talents during a performing arts festival in Bendigo this week.
The Sandhurst Arts on Show will feature concerts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at various venues.
Advertisement
Students and teachers have been working with the Australian School of Performing Arts to prepare for the festival and have been practising over the past two terms.
Claire Spinelli, the education officer for the arts from Catholic Education Sandhurst (CES), said Sandhurst Arts on Show provided an opportunity for schools to perform, rehearse and prepare repertoire for the public.
IN THE NEWS
She said it was a perfect way to showcase the capacity and skills of Sandhurst Arts teachers and students.
"The arts is an integral aspect of Sandhurst schools," Ms Spinelli said.
"The partnership between CES Ltd schools and Australian School of the Performing Arts is well established and provides the opportunity to expose and engage students in the choral arts.
"Since its inception in 2009, the program has expanded to incorporate Sandhurst Arts on Show."
The festival started on Tuesday at Catherine McAuley College's Marian Theatre.
It will continue on Wednesday at St Francis of the Fields Strathfieldsaye with St Liborius Eaglehawk to follow on Thursday.
Each days begins at 9.30am with a welcome and some warm-up activities. The students will then start workshops from 11am with the main performance taking place from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
The high energy event includes singing, dancing, drama and choral performances.
Sandhurst Arts on Show debuted in Echuca on August 29 before moving on to Kyabram, Shepparton and Cobram.
This week's performances in Bendigo will be followed by similar events in Wodonga, Wangaratta, Myrtleford and Benalla in a road show extravaganza involving more than 2000 students from Catholic Schools in the Sandhurst Diocese.
This week's Bendigo performances involve the following schools:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.