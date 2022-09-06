Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victorian water storages closed to boating as levels rise

Updated September 6 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:04am
Laanecoorie Reservoir has been spilling for more than a week. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

BOATIES have been banned from Laanecoorie Reservoir and Hepburns Lagoon due to the increased risk associated with flooding.

