BOATIES have been banned from Laanecoorie Reservoir and Hepburns Lagoon due to the increased risk associated with flooding.
Both water storages remain above full supply level and spilling, following recent heavy rains upstream.
Laanecoorie Reservoir was at 104.31 per cent capacity and Hepburns Lagoon 104.27 per cent capacity on Monday.
GMW Water Storage Services general manager Martina Cusack said there was significant risk to anyone heading out on the water.
"We currently have a lot of water from upstream running through these storages, this creates strong currents that boaters can easily get caught up in.
"Furthermore, these currents can easily carry people over the spillways where the water can be particularly turbulent," she said.
