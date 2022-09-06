Strathfieldsaye's coaching staff have some tough decisions to make ahead of the BFNL grand final.
The Storm didn't have a poor player in their second semi-final win over Gisborne last Saturday, but at least one change will be made for the grand final.
Midfielder Riley Wilson missed the second semi because of a knee injury, but is almost certain to return for the grand final.
The Bendigo Pioneers are out of the NAB League finals series which opens the door for the Storm to select one or both of Bode Stevens and Malik Gordon.
Midfielder Stevens and forward Gordon have both played senior footy with the Storm this season and looked comfortable at the level.
Stevens played VFL footy for North Melbourne this season, while Gordon had a sensational senior debut for the Storm in round four where he kicked 4.7 and took 14 marks against Maryborough.
Premiership player Jake Hall and recruit Brady Hore are also in the mix for call-up.
"There's Riley Wilson, Bode Stevens, Malik Gordon, Jake Hall and Brady Hore that are in the picture,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"We're not settled on what we're going to do. There's going to be some tough decisions that need to be made next week.
"That's what happens at this time of year."
Riley Clarke (ankle) and Mitch Hallinan (knee) were injured in the second semi-final, but both are expected to be fit for the grand final.
Hallinan, in particular, has become a crucial part of the Storm set-up.
In two finals the defender has had the better of two of the most dangerous forwards in the competition - Golden Square's Joel Brett and Gisborne's Josh Kemp.
As a unit, the Strathfieldsaye backline was outstanding against Gisborne.
Jack Neylon only had three possessions for the game, but he had a big impact on the result after he restricted Gisborne skipper Pat McKenna to two goals.
"Neylon's job on McKenna was sound, but McKenna probably missed a couple of shots he'd normally kick,'' Wilson said.
"Our back six was very good and they stuck to their jobs well.
"We're not getting ahead of ourselves because we know how good they are."
After two bruising finals in a row, the week off comes at a perfect time for the Storm.
History is on their side as they chase their fifth BFNL premiership.
11 of the past 12 second semi-final winners have gone on to win the premiership.
The only second semi-final winner in that period not to win the flag was Eaglehawk in 2017.
The premiership winner that season - Strathfieldsaye.
