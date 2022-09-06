Winning the football is not a problem for Golden Square.
Denying opponents the football is not a problem for Golden Square.
Kicking the football between the two big goal posts is a major problem for Golden Square.
Heading into the preliminary final against Gisborne, Golden Square's game is in good shape apart from its finishing work in front of goal.
In two finals this season Golden Square has averaged 63 inside 50s. That should provide more than enough opportunities to kick a winning score.
In the qualifying final loss to Strathfieldsaye and first semi-final win over South Bendigo, Golden Square is a combined 17.40 (142) for an average score of 71 points.
Square's defensive structures are terrific, but 71 points, on a dry day at the QEO, won't be enough to defeat Gisborne in the preliminary final let alone Strathfieldsaye in the grand final.
"Poor kicking leaves the door ajar,'' Golden Square coach Christian Carter said.
"We're still trying to take too many shots from out wide.
"It's a bit of selfishness, but it's also about receiving the ball in better positions.
"We need to work on our forward entries and try to get more corridor shots on goal.
"It's so difficult to kick goals from those deep pockets on the QEO."
In the win over South Bendigo on Sunday, the Dogs tried a different forward structure, with regular centre half-forward Jayden Burke starting out of the goal square and Braydon Vaz doing the bullocking work across half-forward.
The moves worked well, with Burke taking 12 marks and collecting 17 touches, while Vaz had 19 disposals and took eight marks.
They didn't get the reward on the scoreboard, with Burke kicking 1.4 and Vaz 0.1.
Leading goalkicker Joel Brett roamed the forward line and kicked 3.5, while Hamish Morcom was arguably best on ground with 20 disposals, nine marks and one goal.
"We tried a few different things and I thought they worked okay,'' Carter said.
"Jayden Burke back to a deep post, playing more of a contested game and I thought his marking was really good for us.
"Braydon Vaz got the opportunity to work up the ground and I thought his leading and marking was pretty good. He has really good field kicking skills.
"It's the same for Joel (Brett). He's as good a field kick as we have, so when he's not getting opportunities we tell him to get up the ground and use those kicking skills.
"It's not just the goals that are important for him, it's the goal assists as well."
Brett hobbled off the ground midway through the final quarter and didn't return to action.
"He had an issue with his ankle earlier in the year and he just rolled it again,'' Carter said of Brett.
"We'll monitor him this week, but he's confident he'll be right to play."
Golden Square defeated Gisborne less than a month ago at Wade Street.
Playing at the QEO is a different story to Wade Street, but Carter was confident his side was well equipped to make it two wins in a row over Gisborne.
"I thought our defensive pressure was the catalyst for denying South Bendigo the ability to move the ball,'' Carter said.
"Our press was back to its best and we had 22 contributors whereas last week (qualifying final) we only had about six.
"We'll need the same effort across the board against Gisborne this week.
"We have to win the contested footy, our defence is going well and we need to make the most of our opportunities in the forward line.
"We know our best footy is good enough to beat anyone."
