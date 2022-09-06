We don't have historical statistics for comparison, but it's fair to say Strathfieldsaye's Cal McCarty produced one of the greatest first senior finals in league history on Saturday.
The Strathfieldsaye midfielder had 39 possessions, 23 of which were contested, 10 clearances, seven tackles and kicked two goals in his BFNL senior finals debut.
The 21-year-old, who missed the Storm's qualifying final win because of concussion, was already regarded as one of the premier midfielders of the competition prior to his second semi-final heroics, but his best on ground effort against Gisborne was full of class.
A Bendigo Pioneers graduate, McCarty set the tone early for the Storm in the second semi.
He collected 10 possessions, had three clearances and kicked one goal in the first term.
McCarty and his ball magnet team-mate Jake Moorhead took down the in-form Gisborne midfield.
Moorhead had 32 possessions, five clearances and kicked one goal in another solid four-quarter performance.
Crucially, the Storm nullified the impact of Gisborne star Brad Bernacki.
The Essendon VFL-listed midfielder had a brilliant first half with 22 possessions and one goal, but he was held to just seven touches in the second half for a total of 29.
Ethan Minns, who spent a lot of time forward for the Dogs, was the only other Gisborne player to collect 20 or disposals.
Flynn Lakey (13) had his quietest game of the season, while fellow midfielders Nick Doolan (15), Sam Graham (16) and Seb Bell-Bartels (18) didn't have their normal impact.
In contrast, Strathfieldsaye had six players with 20 or more disposals - McCarty (39), Moorhead (32), Kal Geary (24), Lachlan Gill (21), Baxter Slater (21) and Shannon Geary (20).
McCarty is one of five Storm senior players who played in the club's 2019 reserves premiership.
McCarty, Daniel Clohesy, James Schischka, Patrick Blandford and Riley Wilson were teenagers in the Storm's successful reserves finals campaign in 2019 and that experience has proved fruitful for the players and the club.
The quintet, despite playing limited footy over the past two years, have handled the increased intensity of senior finals well this season.
