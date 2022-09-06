Bendigo Advertiser
Free Disability Royal Commission information session to be held in Bendigo

Updated September 7 2022 - 5:53am, first published September 6 2022 - 10:00am
Michelle Bowler

Bendigo residents with a disability and their supporters can take in a free Disability Royal Commission information session on Friday, September 9.

