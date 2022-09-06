Bendigo residents with a disability and their supporters can take in a free Disability Royal Commission information session on Friday, September 9.
The Disability Matters Bendigo forum is aimed at residents interested in sharing their stories and ideas for change with the Disability Royal Commission.
Your Story lawyer Michelle Bowler said these services are available to help central Victorian residents with disability, as well as their families, friends, carers, advocates and their supporters to safely share their stories.
"The Royal Commission is taking submissions until 31 December as it investigates the mistreatment of people with disability in all contexts and settings," Ms Bowler said.
"It's important that the Royal Commission hears from people with lived experience, including those in regional areas, so that its recommendations to government properly reflect their needs and priorities.
"Your Story is a free national service that gives independent legal advice and support to anyone considering taking part in the Disability Royal Commission."
RIAC and Leadership Plus provide free advocacy support for Victorians to access and be heard in the Disability Royal Commission.
Simon Judd-Mole from Leadership Plus said an advocate can help tell a story, protect a person's rights and access other supports.
"They can also support you to make a submission, which can be in any language or format."
Relationships Australia Victoria and Drummond Street Services provide free and confidential counselling and support to people with disability who've been mistreated, and anyone who has been affected by the Disability Royal Commission.
Madeline Lawson from Drummond Street Services encouraged anyone interested in finding out more to attend the information session, which will be held at the Strathdale Community Centre from 12pm to 1.30pm, Friday, September 9.
For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page or contact Michelle Bowler at 9606 5219 or email michelle.bowler@vla.vic.gov.au.
