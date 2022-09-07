Funds to train volunteers Advertising Feature

Lifeline Loddon Mallee staff say Hello for Hope. Picture supplied

Lifeline Loddon Mallee are hosting their annual suicide prevention awareness and fundraising initiative, "Hello For Hope".

Running from September 5 - 10, the week also coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.



The purpose of the initiative is to raise essential funding to recruit and train volunteers to provide crisis support and suicide intervention through the lifesaving crisis support hotline.

As a self-funded organisation, Lifeline is able to provide this essential crisis support through fundraising and donations from the wider community.

The Hello For Hope fundraising initiative has worked with local businesses, community organisations and individuals to be host a range of activities to raise funds.

Lifeline Loddon Mallee executive officer Lisa Renato is calling for those involved to each aim to raise a minimum $500, with the goal being enough funds to train a further 10 volunteers this year.



Each volunteer who trains as a crisis supporter provides 156 hours a year of support and answers approximately 310 calls from people in the community.

The overall goal is to raise $35,000 to ensure volunteers are provided with the life-saving training and skills required to correctly answer the thousands of calls received from people across Bendigo and the Loddon Mallee region.



All funds raised in the region will remain here to continue to support local people.

Since the pandemic, Lifeline Loddon and Mallee has been answering 15,000 more calls per year.



The surge in demand reflects the vital need for more crisis support.



An extra 10 volunteers can contribute an additional 1560 hours on the phones, which usually equates to around an additional 3120 calls answered in the year.

Some of the registered community events include a garden party fundraiser, bake sale, $1000 reverse draw, painting workshops, lunches and a night at the cinema.

You can book tickets to a Hello For Hope registered community event or make a donation via the website, lifelinecvm.org.au/lifelines-hello-for-hope.