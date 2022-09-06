THE four children of a woman who died in 2016 whilst in the care of Bendigo Health at the Alexander Bayne Centre have described their loss as a tragedy that should not have happened.
In a statement released late this afternoon after Bendigo Health was convicted and fined $100,000 in relation to the woman's death, the siblings said they were glad WorkSafe took action and Bendigo Health has been held accountable and found guilty.
"We hope that this was a big lesson for Bendigo Health and that, as a result, there will be significant re-evaluation, improvement and implementation of better processes so that this horrific loss doesn't happen to another family.
"The tremendous pain and suffering we carry from the loss of our mum is unbearable. We miss her every single day and the hurt of not having her around is irreparable. Nothing will ever bring her back.
"We hope that this is a step towards Bendigo Health taking responsibility for their enormous negligence, and that they acknowledge the irrevocable toll this loss has put on our family."
Bendigo Health pleaded guilty to a single charge laid by the Victorian Workcover Authority for failing to reduce the risk of injury or death of a patient in its care.
Bendigo Health's early plea, genuine regret and its previous history were part of the magistrate's consideration in determining the offending to be in the "mid-range" of seriousness.
A coronial inquest in 2020 found that failures on the part of Bendigo Health directly contributed to the death by suicide of a 46-year-old woman, known only for legal reasons as Michelle, who presented to Bendigo Health's inpatient mental health service on August 8, 2016.
The court heard Bendigo Health's penalty needed to send a message to employers that a failure to mitigate risk will attract serious punishment.
Bendigo Health had systems and procedures in place to try and prevent episodes of self harm occurring, but a lapse involving an external contractor had contributed to the sequence of events that led to the victim's death.
Had Bendigo Health not pled guilty at an early stage, it would have faced a $300,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for the offence is $388,650. The organisation was also ordered to pay $5062 in costs.
Slater and Gordon medical negligence lawyer Tom McKinnon said while considerable effort has gone in to reducing opportunities for mentally unwell people to take their own lives while they're receiving hospital psychiatric care, this case shows these measures were not appropriately enforced in Michelle's treatment, and it is alleged that her tragic death occurred as a direct result.
"Michelle's devastated family have suffered profound psychiatric injuries as a consequence of the circumstances surrounding her death, which is why we're assisting them with pursuing compensation for their economic loss and pain and suffering against Bendigo Health.
"We hope that the scathing coronial finding and this health and safety prosecution, to which the hospital has pleaded guilty, will result in Bendigo Health resolving the claims sooner rather than later so the family can finally come to terms with their loss."
Bendigo Health issued a statement late Tuesday, offering its sincere and deepest sympathies to the family of the patient.
"The health service entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity. We accept the Court's decision.
Following the coroner's report we have made a number of changes to our protocols and practices. Our entire service strives for continuous improvement," a spokesperson said.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
