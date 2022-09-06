AUSTRALIA'S deputy prime minister has left the door open for Ukraine to test Bendigo-built Hawkei military vehicles in warzones.
Richard Marles is looking forward to meeting Ukraine's ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko "and listening to his proposal", a spokesperson said.
Ukraine could take 30 of the army's 1100 heavily armoured Hawkei four-wheel-drives but that would depend on closed-door discussions with the government, the ambassador has said.
It has become increasingly interested in them since Mr Myroshnychenko visited Bendigo's Thales factory last July to see how the Hawkei's sister-vehicle the Bushmaster is made.
Australia set aside 60 Bushmasters to help Ukraine battle Russian invaders in the six month old war. At least one has been destroyed in fighting.
Ukraine could ask for another 30 Bushmasters soon.
It is unclear exactly how any Hawkei tests would work in Ukraine, though Mr Myroshnychenko has previously passed manufacturer Thales feedback about Bushmasters from his compatriots.
Mr Myroshnychenko can see potential for a host of uses.
"It could be used for reconnaissance missions, to carry telecommunications equipment like radars, you could mount some guns on top," he said.
"This is not a battle vehicle as such. It is not a tank ... They are more nimble, so they are used for different purposes."
The Australian Army has certified Hawkeis after a long and sometimes bumpy research and development phase.
A long-running brake problem appears to have been fixed.
But as recently as a month-and-a-half ago there were questions about a battlefield communications computer system the army wanted to use.
The Australian Defence Force hopes to eventually roll that system out to a range of vehicles.
Ukraine has its own communications systems which would presumably suffice if tests take place.
Australia is currently one of the largest non-NATO contributors to Ukraine's war effort.
It has given $388 million in military assistance and $65 million in humanitarian aid.
"Whilst Ukraine is a long way from Australia, we are committed to protecting the rules based order," Mr Marles spokesperson said.
Ukraine relies heavily on allies' military supplies to fight its larger attacker.
It will likely need more help as it intensifies a counterattack against dug in Russian forces in its south and east.
Russia has now warned residents of Russian-annexed Crimea to prepare bomb shelters and stock up on supplies, not just those in areas captured this year, the Australian Associated Press has reported.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
