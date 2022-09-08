DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
$1,350,000 - $1,450,000
LAND: 8145sqm
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate - Bendigo
AGENT: Briohny Mitchell 0428 795 945
INSPECT: Saturday 12 - 12.30pm
In a peaceful pocket of Strathfieldsaye, where all amenities are readily at hand.
Warm and welcoming this four-bedroom home on approximately two acres with direct creek access is perfect for family living.
This stylishly appointed home is enriched by multiple living areas.
A sleek entertainer's kitchen with 900mm oven and walk-in pantry will please avid hosts.
The serene master with two walk-in robes and sparkling ensuite is a parents' sanctuary in every sense.
The remaining three bedrooms are all of generous size with the second bedroom enjoying direct access to the main bathroom.
Other features are ducted heating and cooling, underfloor heating, fireplace, sensor lighting, plantation shutters and a large laundry.
Outside, there is plenty of space for family enjoyment - including a sheltered deck with ceiling fan for year-round alfresco entertaining - along with 11x7.5m shedding and double garage.
Within striking distance of the area's sporting clubs, supermarket, St Francis and Strathfieldsaye Primary Schools and Bendigo South East 7-10 Secondary College.
This property is shouting out to families of all ages and stages.
