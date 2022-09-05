Greater Bendigo has recorded another 57 COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Total case numbers have climbed six to 298.
Health authorities linked 19 cases to Bendigo's 3550 postcode, 15 to Kangaroo Flat's 3555, eight to Eaglehawk's 3556 and 13 to the regional 3551 .
Two surfaced elsewhere in the municipality.
Elsewhere, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 30 new cases, Mount Alexander 12, the Central Goldfields four, Campaspe 21, Loddon two, Gannawarra five and Buloke zero.
The search is on for a 24-year-old woman who has broken the conditions of a court order.
Police made a public appeal on Monday for information on missing woman Shannon Kellow.
Ms Kellow's whereabouts are currently unknown to police after she failed to comply with the conditions of a court order.
Often seen in the Melbourne CBD and Bendigo, she is described as caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where she might be or have seen her recently police are urging you to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Good morning and welcome to Tuesday, September 6. Peter Kennedy here to get the day started - a day where the spectre of yet another rise in the official cash rate looms large, with the reserve Bank due to make an announcement after lunch today.
Hold onto your hats - and maybe your wallets, as most commentators expect a rise of up to 50 base points as the RBA seeks to rein in our rampant inflation.
In other news, Ukraine wants to be 'guinea pig' for Bendigo-built Hawkeis.
The move could be a breakthrough moment for heavily armoured vehicles designed to replace the Australian Army's old Land Rovers.
The Victorian government has repeated its public apology to the families of people who died during the state's triple-zero crisis, but the premier is yet to respond in person.
And today looks like a nice one. After a chilly start with temperatures down to about three degrees, we're heading for 16 degrees with only light winds.
Greater Bendigo registered 44 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.
There are 292 active cases in the municipality, and 47,229 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in the region, new cases reported in most other areas fell to single figures, with Loddon Shire and Central Goldfields both reporting just one new case.
There were four new cases in both Gannawarra and Buloke, six in Mount Alexander and nine in Macedon Ranges.
Shire of Campaspe reported 16 new cases.
1,709 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday.
