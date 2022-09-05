ONE of Australia's most successful and highly regarded dance companies will hold a free community workshop in Bendigo on Wednesday.
Bangarra Dance Theatre is inviting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people aged between nine and 16 to take part.
Facilitated by the company's professional dancers who share the rich culture and history that is sewn through their storytelling, Bangarra says dancers are keen to engage with the local community.
Bangarra Dance Theatre has a strong relationship with Bendigo and Ulumbarra Theatre, having performed to sold out audiences in the city on each of the company's past few visits.
Participants are asked to bring their one water bottle, appropriate dance wear - no skirts, and organisers stress, no dance experience is required.
For any enquiries, contact Bangarra on workshops@bangarra.com.au or (02) 9251 5333
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
