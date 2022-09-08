DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$1,685,000 - $1,785,000
LAND: 1092sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Jen Wallace 0407 867 839
INSPECT: Saturday 12 - 12.30pm
Enjoy a lifestyle magnificently positioned within a row of prized historic homes, this exceptional family home radiates period beauty and traditional elegance.
Designed with leadlight box bay windows and high elaborate ceilings, this four-bedroom home with hydronic heating, three spilt systems and a reverse cycle air conditioner, sees a traditional entrance hall linked to each integral living zone with defined lounge and dining areas at the front of the property.
This spacious front living area and a magnificent study offers outstanding views of the city.
The main bedroom features an open fireplace, ensuite and double French doors opening to a private verandah.
Upstairs there are three further three bedrooms to accommodate a family.
Complimenting the more formal areas of the home are a practical living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry.
The home sits on an unusually large block of 1092 square metres and provides off-street parking for up to four vehicles.
An easy walk to the CBD, Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street cafés, Rosalind Park, Bendigo train station and just metres to Girton Grammar School and Bendigo's iconic Sacred Heart Cathedral.
