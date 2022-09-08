DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Advertisement
Auction Saturday October 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM
LAND: 1800sqm
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National
AGENT: Andrew Pearce on 0419 544 251 or Craig Tweed on 0418 509 081
INSPECT: By Appointment
Circa 1921, Hustlers Reef is a brick and roughcast Californian Bungalow perched on the highest point of Hustler's Hill with panoramic views of the city.
The residence luxuriates on an incredible 1,800 square metre allotment behind a deep frontage with a side driveway, crazy-paved stone paths and steps leading to the elevated front porch.
Original features abound as you enter through double front doors to a foyer featuring high ornate ceilings, American oak wall panelling topped with plate shelves and a built-in coat/hat stand. On the left, sleeping quarters incorporate the main bedroom (built-in robes added), three more bedrooms and the updated bathroom.
Versatile living is on offer with a large formal lounge off the foyer featuring bevelled and leadlight-glazed double doors, an imposing brick fireplace with timber mantlepiece, box panelled ceiling and diamond leadlight glazed windows with wide sills. Wine and dine your guests in the unique built-in banquette booth with a decorative timber grille overhead, built-in-timber table, bench seating and storage.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The adjoining remodelled kitchen includes timber benches and cabinetry, an "Ilve" double oven/cooktop and a walk-in pantry.
The extended and enclosed rear verandah encompasses a second bathroom/WC, a study/fifth bedroom, laundry, and an expansive, timber-lined living/meals/sunroom with hardwood floors and a wall of windows overlooking the rear garden.
The home is kept comfortable all year with ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling.
The sprawling lot is framed with established greenery, sweeping lawns, and extensive shaded fernery areas surrounding a kidney-shaped, solar-heated pool, a workshop/shed and a long driveway off Niemann Street to a two-car carport.
This wonderfully crafted home in blue-chip position is handy to the hospital, the Arts Precinct, the CBD, various sporting facilities and schools.
Adjacent parklands include the Hustlers Reef Gold Miners Heritage Walk, where you can relive the history of one of Bendigo's richest mines while walking the dog.
Advertisement
So much history and one not to be missed, visit tsfn.com.au for further details or contact Andrew Pearce on 0419 544 251 to book an inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.