DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
$625,000
LAND: 2000sqm
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENTS: Angela Walter 0401 282 976 or Nekti Tzouroutis 0412 242 321
INSPECT: Saturday 12.50 - 1.20pm
This bespoke home has only a few steps up or down, offering different zones to set up for how you choose.
Everything is light and bright and will sure to impress. A cosy sitting room with corner wood burner and bi-fold doors opens to the lounge with soaring cathedral ceilings and a gas log heater.
The well equipped kitchen has a fabulous view of the garden while standing at the kitchen sink.
Located on the third level are the bedrooms, a large master bedroom with parent retreat/study or with a little tweaking you could turn this into a four bedroom home.
This fantastic property offers a generous block with ample off street parking.
