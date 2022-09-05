Eaglehawk and Spring Gully are one win away from the CV League One Men Super Cup grand final after surviving their respective elimination finals on Sunday.
Eaglehawk outplayed old foe Strathdale 3-0 to set up a preliminary final battle with Tatura, while Spring Gully upstaged Shepparton United 2-1 to advance to a date with Cup favourite Shepparton South.
In League One Women, Strathfieldsaye Colts United is the first team through to the Super Cup final after dismantling Shepparton United 7-1, while Spring Gully edged out La Trobe Uni 1-0 to move into the final three.
The Reds' win over Shepparton United in League One Men action was the highlight of the day.
Playing without skipper Jarrod Styles, the young Reds rallied from 1-0 down to score the club's best win at senior level for some time.
"Not many people gave us a chance to get to this stage,'' Spring Gully coach Tony McQuillan said.
"We've had belief in this young group all season and to see where they are now is a credit to them.
"We've played some decent football against quality opposition and the boys really deserve to be there."
After a scoreless first half, the higher-rated Shepparton United took the lead in the 61st minute when Lee Blackburn took advantage of a Reds' defensive error.
The lead only lasted six minutes.
A Spring Gully long ball bounced through the United defensive line and Harry Pilkington was in the right spot to head the ball over the top of the United keeper and into the back of the net.
The game looked headed for extra time until the Reds produced a well-deserved winner.
The lively Poungshu Thay made a great run to the back post and tapped in a cross from the left wing.
"We stayed composed when they scored and stuck to playing our style,'' McQuillan said.
"We kept moving the ball quickly and we made a couple of positional changes, which seemed to work.
"Our forward pressure was really good and our defence stood up really well.
"It was a really pleasing performance under pressure. Everyone played their part, which was awesome."
Eaglehawk has had a hot and cold season, but it proved its best is good enough to go deep in the finals.
In a typical physical encounter against the Blues, the Borough scored three times after half-time to win impressively.
"The first-half was a really tight affair and we were probably a bit sloppy and tried to rush what we were doing,'' Eaglehawk coach Keegan Smyth said.
"At half-time we spoke about slowing things down and I thought the boys responded well. The way we played in the second half was probably some of the best stuff we've played in a while."
Jesse Parker opened the scoring for the Hawks early in the second half before Caden Meeks doubled the lead.
Brent Hamblin completed the scoring from the penalty spot.
Smyth, who didn't play because of injury, was hopeful of returning for the big clash with Tatura.
The Tatura-Eaglehawk preliminary final will be played in Tatura, while Shepparton's McEwen Reserve is the venue for the Shepparton South-Tatura clash.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United couldn't have been more impressive in its CV League One Women second semi-final victory over Shepparton United.
Scores were locked at 1-1 at the break, but Colts stamped their authority on the competition by scoring six times in the second-half.
Tara Thomas' outstanding form continued when she found the back of the net four times.
Colts are now one win away from a clean sweep of all three CV League One Women trophies.
Their opponent for the Super Cup final will come from this week's Shepparton United versus Spring Gully preliminary final.
Spring Gully women were five minutes away from a penalty shootout against La Trobe Uni before French import Marie Bory became an instant Reds' hero.
A well-placed pass from midfield found Bory on the edge of the box and her well-struck shot fired into the top corner of the net.
"I knew it was going to be difficult and La Trobe played well,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"We had some chances in normal time to win it and La Trobe hit the crossbar from a free kick.
"I was thankful we scored because penalty shootouts are a lottery. I didn't want to go down that path.
"It was an even game and we're very happy to get through to next week."
