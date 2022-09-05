Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Successful weekend for Spring Gully in CV League One elimination finals

By Adaam Bourke
Updated September 5 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
Eaglehawk's Caden Meeks controls the ball in the Borough's win over Strathdale. Picture by Darren Howe

Eaglehawk and Spring Gully are one win away from the CV League One Men Super Cup grand final after surviving their respective elimination finals on Sunday.

