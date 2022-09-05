Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BJFL preliminary finals scores, goalkickers and best players

Updated September 5 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo and Maryborough did battle in the under-14 seniors preliminary final. Picture by Anthony Pinda

Results from Bendigo Junior Football League preliminary finals:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.