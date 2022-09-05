BJFL preliminary finals scores, goalkickers and best players

Results from Bendigo Junior Football League preliminary finals:
UNDER-18 GIRLS
White Hills 1.3 4.5 5.7 7.7 (49)
Woorinen Youth Girls 0.0 1.1 1.2 2.4 (16)
GOALS - White Hills: S.Sarre 2, L.Painter 2, K.Field 1, K.Smith 1, E.Cail 1. Woorinen Youth Girls: K.Davison 1, J.Bannam 1
BEST - White Hills: A.Edwards, J.Morrison, S.Pearce, M.Newlan, K.Smith, C.Fry. Woorinen Youth Girls: B.Lewis, N.Harlan, K.Davison, C.Hazlett, S.McClelland, L.Humphreys
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Sandhurst 1.6 3.8 6.9 8.10 (58)
Kyneton Tigers 0.0 1.0 1.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS - Sandhurst: L.Nihill 5, J.Irwin-Booth 2, C.Naughton 1. Kyneton Tigers: E.Coutts 1, E.Jeffrey 1
BEST - Sandhurst: L.Nihill, C.Taylor, N.Pinner, O.Lacy, C.Naughton, J.Irwin-Booth. Kyneton Tigers: A.Terbeeke, M.Sims, E.Jeffrey, C.Pennefather
UNDER-16 BOYS SENIORS
Sandhurst 2.3 4.5 5.8 6.11 (47)
Kangaroo Flat 3.1 3.2 5.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Sandhurst: D.Stevenson 3, L.Borchard 1, L.Kilcullen 1, D.Artavilla 1. Kangaroo Flat: M.Balcke 2, Z.Lythgo 1, B.Goudge 1, I.Brown 1, D.Ferguson 1
BEST - Sandhurst: B.Bassett, F.Lockhart, D.Stevenson, J.English, D.Andrews, L.Borchard. Kangaroo Flat: W.Chant, R.Grant, B.Goudge, L.raymond, J.Sbrugnera, D.McNair
UNDER-16 BOYS RES 1
Maryborough 3.0 3.3 4.7 9.10 (64)
Castlemaine 2.1 2.3 4.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS - Maryborough: R.Muscat 3, K.Constable 2, B.Walhouse 1, K.Wright 1, J.Gavriliadis 1, B.Ross 1. Castlemaine: D.KeoghFrankling 1, D.Carmichael 1, S.Seiber-Hogg 1, T.Whaley 1
BEST - Maryborough: J.Gavriliadis, B.Walhouse, K.Do, R.Muscat, K.Constable, B.Quinlan. Castlemaine: C.De Bono, T.Whaley, H.Northwood, D.Carmichael, S.Moran, L.Kingett
UNDER-16 BOYS RES 2
Strathfieldsaye 3.3 5.5 8.6 13.9 (87)
Kangaroo Flat 1.0 2.0 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Connor 4, A.Stevens 2, J.Spencer 2, S.Bratby 1, R.Webster 1, P.Gordon 1, C.Loorham 1, M.Hibbs 1. Kangaroo Flat: O.Lowndes 2, A.Kelly 1, J.Burns 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Stevens, J.Molloy, S.Bratby, J.Connor, N.Di Camillo, E.Giddings. Kangaroo Flat: D.Gilbee, J.Burns, R.Kerr, T.Blythman, R.Bolton, T.Jennings
UNDER-14 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 1.6 1.6 4.9 (33)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: S.Ward 1, A.Campbell 1, A.Boyd 1, J.O'Bree 1. Golden Square: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: L.Khodja, L.Hope, R.Jackson-Leahy, M.Sherriff, A.Boyd, S.Ward. Golden Square: R.Demeo, L.Mansfield, L.Johansen, M.Lovett, E.Chapman, J.Chappel
UNDER-14 SENIORS
South Bendigo 2.6 2.8 2.13 4.14 (38)
Maryborough 1.0 3.1 3.2 3.4 (22)
GOALS - South Bendigo: A.Price 3, J.Bell 1. Maryborough: L.Howell 2, C.Wood 1
BEST - South Bendigo: S.Bardsley, A.Price, S.Cluff, J.Bell, R.Newman, C.Coll. Maryborough: C.Wood, J.Trickey, B.Skinner, M.Bartlett, H.Kurzke, O.Cassidy
UNDER-14 RES 1
Huntly Hawks 2.2 2.3 6.6 7.8 (50)
Sandhurst 0.2 1.3 2.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Huntly Hawks: Z.Jensen 2, B.Miller 2, L.Wheelhouse 1, C.Cowan 1, M.Connors 1. Sandhurst: N.Harvey 1, I.Omeara 1, L.Fazzalori 1, M.Connick 1, A.Oehms 1
BEST - Huntly Hawks: T.Biggs, D.Swinnerton, M.Lawrence, B.Miller, M.Connors, O.Kleinert. Sandhurst: M.Connick, H.Byrne, A.Weeks, B.Holland, A.Oehms, N.Harvey
UNDER-14 RES 2
Marong 5.8 6.9 7.16 13.17 (95)
Sandhurst 0.0 0.2 1.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS - Marong: M.Dempster 3, W.Hope 3, B.Wells 2, H.Allison 2, J.Mannix 1. Sandhurst: N/A
BEST - Marong: J.Bradley, M.O'Donnell, H.Allison, J.Mannix, W.Hope. Sandhurst: N/A
UNDER-12A
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 2.3 4.5 5.8 (38)
Golden Square 2.3 2.6 3.7 4.9 (33)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: K.McInerney 2, Z.Walker 1, F.Worthington 1, C.Giddings 1. Golden Square: D.Dupille 1, J.Allen 1, B.McInnes 1, N.Pollard 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N.Hietbrink, C.Fitzgerald, Z.Walker, T.Sherwell, K.McInerney, O.Long. Golden Square: J.Allen, H.Hayes, K.Read, R.McLean, B.McInnes, R.Mortimer
UNDER-12B
MGYCW 0.2 2.2 3.4 3.5 (23)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.3 0.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS - MGYCW: K.Wilson 1, W.Waters 1, T.Smith 1. Eaglehawk: X.Stone 1
BEST - MGYCW: G.Polkinghorne, D.Thomson, Z.Cavalier, M.Austin, J.Barker, N.Ralton. Eaglehawk: C.Hinton, C.Burke, J.Frankel, Z.Farrow, R.Hill, A.Gill
UNDER-12C
South Bendigo 1.1 3.4 4.4 9.11 (65)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 0.1 1.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS - South Bendigo: M.Slattery 3, Z.Mitchell 2, P.Thein 1, A.Obudzinski 1, H.Long 1, J.Stone 1. Kangaroo Flat: A.Caddy 1
BEST - South Bendigo: M.Slattery, B.Dobbin, B.Anderson, R.Packer, C.Neilson, D.Ford. Kangaroo Flat: J.Gudge, N.Blythman, B.Blythman, M.Gould, J.Leech, R.Brown
UNDER-12D
St. Therese's 1.1 1.4 2.6 2.8 (20)
MGYCW 0.1 0.3 0.5 0.6 (6)
GOALS - St. Therese's: X.Mulqueen 1, J.Holland 1. MGYCW: N/A
BEST - St. Therese's: Q.Casey, J.Holland, L.Bell, X.Mulqueen, C.Harrington, J.MacDonald. MGYCW: C.Berry, M.Pitson, Z.Brown, O.Bird, T.McMinn, K.Turner
UNDER-12E
White Hills 0.0 2.2 2.3 4.4 (28)
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 1.3 1.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS - White Hills: N.Kalstrom 3, M.Slattery 1. Strathfieldsaye: S.Quarrier 1, H.Peel 1
BEST - White Hills: D.Mullen, H.Sloan, C.Shill, E.McDonnell, B.Young, T.Mclarty. Strathfieldsaye: J.Dutra, L.Morrice, J.Sherwell, X.Howard, L.Richard, J.Brain
