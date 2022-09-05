Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sexual harassment widespread in Australia's music scene, independent report finds

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat-based Iranian-Australian musician Gelareh Pour says she was "shocked" by the Raising Their Voices review into sexual harm in Australia's music industry. Picture by Juan Castro.

A central Victorian-based festival organiser believes an independent review into sexual harassment in Australia's music industry, served as evidence the industry was still largely a "boys club" and a "cowboy industry".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.