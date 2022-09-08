GRAND FINAL
2.30pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
Advertisement
Marong will start hot favourites to finally snap a 33-year premiership drought when it meets Bridgewater in Saturday's Loddon Valley league grand final at Maiden Gully's Marist College.
The Panthers, who won their one and only LVFNL senior flag in 1989, have been a dominant force this season having won 16 of 17 games and boast a massive percentage of 343.4.
Marong has certainly had plenty of time to rest up and refresh at what is the most taxing time of the season given the Panthers have played just one game since round 17 on August 6.
The Panthers had the bye in round 18, then the first week of the finals off courtesy of their top of the ladder finish.
Marong then disposed of Pyramid Hill by 58 points in the second semi-final to earn another weekend off last week.
On the other hand, Bridgewater has had to take the most arduous of routes to get to the grand final having fought its way from the elimination final.
Having finished fourth on the ladder the Mean Machine have beaten Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (elimination final), Mitiamo (first semi-final) and Pyramid Hill (preliminary final) to earn a berth in what is the club's ninth grand final since 2010.
While much of the hype this year has centred around Marong and the now-eliminated Pyramid Hill, Bridgewater has been able to somewhat fly under the radar.
But the Mean Machine's formline is strong with eight wins from its past nine games - its only blemish through that period being an upset three-point loss to arch-rival Newbridge on July 30.
The Mean Machine have had the added complication of a tribunal appeal to deal with this week after midfielder Alex Pollock was suspended for two matches on Tuesday night for striking Pyramid Hill's Steve Gunther last week.
READ MORE
Should the appeal to AFL Victoria be unsuccessful the Mean Machine will be minus two key on-ballers with EL-Vee Award winner Callum Prest to miss with a knee injury sustained in the first semi-final win over Mitiamo.
Conversely, it's a clean bill of health for Marong, which has all three of its football sides in grand finals on Saturday, highlighting the envious depth at the club.
The Panthers' 16 wins have been by an average of 116 points, with their two home and away games against the Mean Machine comfortable victories by 77 and 81 points, although, Bridgewater is now playing a much more consistent brand of football since their last meeting back on June 25.
To give some comparison of how the two sides compare, the Panthers have effectively been a 15-goal better side than the Mean Machine this year when comparing their attacking and defensive numbers.
The Panthers are +66 points per game better off offensively than the Mean Machine averaging 153 points compared to Bridgewater's 87, with Marong's formidable forward line headlined by Brandyn Grenfell (145 goals) and Kain Robins (40 goals in an injury-interrupted year).
Advertisement
Full-forward Grenfell has kicked hauls of six and 10 in his two games against the Mean Machine this year.
Bridgewater also has its own forward 50 dynamic duo in captain Andrew Collins (52 goals) and Josh Martyn (64), who were both named in the LVFNL's Team of the Year.
And defensively the Panthers have been 28 points per game better off than the Mean Machine, conceding an average of just 44 points compared to Bridgewater's 72.
Yes, it would be an upset if Bridgewater was to get over the line, but then again, this time last week the Mean Machine was also a rank underdog heading into its preliminary final against Pyramid Hill and got the job done by 14 points in an extraordinarily gritty performance.
And with the game to be a likely slogfest given the wet conditions in the lead-up it has the potential to tighten the contest right up.
Then again, the expected challenging conditions that make the legs become heavier quicker may just make the extra rest Marong has been able to accumulate over the past month all the more telling.
Advertisement
We will know at 5pm Saturday.
This season:
Round 2 - Marong 19.19 (133) def Bridgewater 7.14 (56).
Harding Medal: 3 - Kain Robins (Mar); 2 - Corey Gregg (Mar); 1 Adam Ward (Mar).
Round 11 - Marong 17.15 (117) def Bridgewater 5.6 (36).
Harding Medal: 3 Brandyn Grenfell (Mar); 2 Kyle Manley (Mar); 1 Adam Ward (Mar).
Advertisement
Luke West (63) - Marong.
Adam Bourke (60) - Marong.
PRELIMINARY FINAL
2.50pm Saturday at QEO.
Advertisement
Gisborne and Golden Square will battle it out for the right to meet Strathfieldsaye in next week's BFNL grand final on Saturday afternoon at the QEO.
The Bulldog rivals clash in the preliminary final as they write the next chapter in a history that is littered with September battles.
Since Gisborne joined the BFNL in 2001 Saturday's tussle will be the 11th finals battle between the two clubs, with the ledger an even 5-5.
The two have already played out two hard-fought contests in the home and away season with each team saluting on their home ground - Gisborne by 15 points in round eight and Golden Square by 10 points in round 17.
Minor premier Gisborne used up its double chance last week in its 12-point second semi-final loss to the Storm in a result that was soured by an injury to the smooth moving Mack Lord.
Advertisement
Lord required surgery on Tuesday night for a depressed fracture in his forehead - an injury he grittily played out the game with from early in the first quarter.
Gisborne coach Rob Waters indicated experienced midfielder Scott Walsh, Liam Rodgers and Matt Panuccio were all in the mix to be included in the side.
Golden Square heads into Saturday off a 39-point first semi-final win over South Bendigo last Sunday.
Golden Square was back to its strangling best, restricting the Bloods to just 13 scoring shots (6.7), but continue to squander opportunities in front of goal, kicking 10.22 to now have a combined 40.69 from its past four games - a conversion rate of just 36.6%.
The positive though is that while the Bulldogs may be missing more goals than they are kicking, they have generated 109 scoring shots in their past four games that have all been against quality opposition in Strathfieldsaye (round 18 and qualifying final), Gisborne (round 17) and South Bendigo (first semi-final).
Not too often you get a Gisborne-Golden Square blowout and would expect this meeting to be no different in what shapes as a tough contested slog given the likely wet conditions that await.
Advertisement
To that end, Gisborne has been the best contested ball side this season averaging 122.3 contested possessions per game according to Premier Data, with Golden Square ranked No.2 with 109.4.
Coaches comments:
Rob Waters (Gisborne) - "I reckon in hindsight we might have been a run short going into last weekend.
"Looking back through the vision from the game and how guys have pulled up, we just seemed short of a gallop.
"We didn't start the game too bad, but we had some guys who were a bit sore and lethargic, which you can't have in a big final, but having said that, that had a lot to do with the team we played and the pressure they applied.
Advertisement
"It was a good learning curve for our group and it's now do or die... we win and we stay in, or we lose and we're out.
"We had some really positive discussions in the rooms post-game last week that was player-driven and the feeling this week has been really positive.
"We've spoken about learning from the loss and moving on to what is going to be a really tough game this Saturday against a quality opponent."
Christian Carter (Golden Square) - "It's going to be another big challenge for us, but we gained a lot of confidence from the win over South Bendigo last week.
"We got back to playing our brand of footy and I thought our defence was back to its best; we really strangled South and denied them the ability to move the ball, so we will go in with confidence and a bit of momentum behind us.
"We got no injuries last week, so at this stage I'd say we'd be going as is again and, fortunately, we probably haven't had to really touch the side for four or five weeks.
Advertisement
"Everyone is fit and firing and in form."
Premier Data averages comparison:
Disposals:
Gisborne - 382
Golden Square - 377
Kicks:
Advertisement
Gisborne - 231
Golden Square - 232
Handballs:
Gisborne - 151
Golden Square - 145
Contested disposals:
Advertisement
Gisborne - 122
Golden Square - 109
Inside 50s:
Gisborne - 60
Golden Square - 61
Clearances:
Advertisement
Gisborne - 47
Golden Square - 43
Marks:
Gisborne - 92
Golden Square - 99
Effective tackles:
Advertisement
Gisborne - 46
Golden Square - 43
Hit-outs:
Gisborne - 44
Golden Square - 52
Turnovers:
Advertisement
Gisborne - 69
Golden Square - 70
This season:
Luke West (79) - Gisborne.
Advertisement
Adam Bourke (77) - Gisborne.
Richard Jones (75) - Gisborne.
GRAND FINAL
2.30pm Saturday at Wycheproof.
This season:
Advertisement
Round 3 - Donald 11.15 (81) def Birchip-Watchem 9.10 (64).
Round 10 - Birchip-Watchem 10.14 (74) def Donald 10.8 (68).
Luke West - Birchip-Watchem.
Adam Bourke - Donald.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.