Lavey back with Bendigo Spirit for upcoming 2022/23 season

Bendigo Spirit veteran Tessa Lavey has re-signed for the 2022/23 WNBL season.
The 29-year old guard has been an integral leadership player for the club in recent years and will bring plenty of elite experience to this year's roster.
"I'm very excited to be back in Bendigo," she said.
"We are building a really great roster and I'm keen to see what we can achieve this season.
"My main role will be to bring leadership, energy and defensive intensity, someone who does all the little things."
First-year spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama said Lavey would play an important role this season.
"Tessa adds a number of things to this roster, from leadership, work ethic, athleticism, poise, selflessness and championship-winning experience," he said.
"The unique attribute with Tess is that she has the ability to fit seamlessly into any combination and can play a role or be a key play-maker.
"Most of all, her ability to create and facilitate for others will be incredibly important, as well as playing both ends of the court. "
The list of stars on the 2022/23 roster continues to grow with the addition of Lavey and already announced players Alicia Froling, Megan McKay, Anneli Maley, Alex Wilson, Abbey Wehrung and Kelsey Griffin.
Bendigo Spirit pre-season training begins September 21.
The new-look Spirit will open their 2022-23 Women's National Basketball League season on the road in Canberra.
The season fixture was released last Friday, with the Spirit to play the UC Capitals in Canberra on Friday, November 4.
Spirit fans don't have to wait long to see their team, with Bendigo to back-up two days later against Perth at Red Energy Arena on Sunday, November 6 from 2pm.
