Co-best and fairest winners humble after taking out league's biggest honour

They are fierce competitors on the football field, but the 2022 CVFLW co-best and fairest winners Megan Williamson and Meg Ginnivan couldn't be more pleased to share the honour.
WIlliamson (Thunder) and Ginnivan (Castlemaine) were named as joint recipients of Kangaroo Flat Ultra Tune best and fairest award after they tied on 23 votes at Sunday's Champion's IGA-backed CVFLW annual night of nights.
Despite being this year's top players, both are very humble in their most recent achievement.
"To win the best and fairest alongside Megan, there's no one else in the league that I would want to share it with," Ginnivan said.
"It also came quite unexpectedly. I have lots of respect for my team and would've been happy for any of us to have been awarded."
Williamson said she wouldn't have been able to consistently perform at such a high standard without support from her club.
"It's humbling to be recognised within such a strong league," she said.
"Even though it has my name on it, to me it's a team award as it was a collective effort from the coaches, committee, volunteers and everyone involved at the Thunder,"
Williamson was also elated to share the honour alongside Ginnivan.
"I would've been more than happy to be runner-up in the count to Meg, as she really was my red hot favourite this year," she said.
"The best thing about having her in the CVFLW is that she's not only an incredible footballer, but we all love her as she is an even better person.
"It's people like her that we need within our league that raise the standard of play but are equally as great off the field."
Williamson said above everything this year, it had been a real boost to finally have an uninterrupted season.
"It's why we play footy, so that we can be with our friends every week," she said.
"Especially after the past two years, it's been amazing to have a full season regardless of what the result has been,
"The growth of women's footy is the real winner in all of this."
The respect is mutual as Ginnivan praised Williamson as a benchmark player within the league.
"Megan goes about her business on the field, doesn't complain and always has a crack," Ginnivan said.
"She's genuinely a nice human.
"In this league I've met so many great strong women."
Thunder's season is now over after Castlemaine secured the final spot in the grand final after defeating them on Friday night at Canterbury Park.
Magpies sealed a hard-fought 18-point win to progress to the premiership match against Golden Square.
Ginnvan said all focus was now on performing at her best in Friday's showdown.
"To win the grand final would mean the world to our club," she said.
"At the start of the season we didn't have any expectation and everything that happens would just be a bonus
"We haven't seen a lot of success in terms of premierships for a while and this will put Castlemaine back on the map."
Also announced on Sunday was Britney Mueck (59) as the year's leading goalkicker, in addition to the High Street X-Ray team of the year.
Backs: Jessica Cox (Golden Square), Taylah Moore (Kyneton), Belinda Hateley (Kyneton)
Half Backs: Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke (Bendigo Thunder), Andrea Wilson (Golden Square), Phoebe Cuttriss (Bendigo Thunder)
Centres: Freyja Pearce (Eaglehawk), Megan Williamson (Bendigo Thunder), Lili den Houting (Eaglehawk)
Half Forwards: Lila Keck (Strathfieldsaye), Britney Mueck (Bendigo Thunder), Keely Hare (Golden Square)
Forwards: Tia Davidge (Castlemaine), Shelby Knoll (Castlemaine), Heidi Erasmus (Kyneton)
Ruck: Carly Geary (Golden Square), Ruck Rover: Amanda Carrod (Golden Square)
Rover: Meg Ginnivan (Castlemaine)
Interchange: Jessica Searle (Kerang), Drew Ryan (Eaglehawk), Britt Tangey (Strathfieldsaye), Quetta Holloway-Jinks (North Bendigo)
Castlemaine v Golden Square, 2022 CVFLW grand final, 7pm Friday September 9 at the QEO.
