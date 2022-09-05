Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Nathan Horbury to coach South Bendigo for another 12 months

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 5 2022 - 6:10am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star midfielder, and coach, Nathan Horbury will stay with South Bendigo for the 2023 season. Picture by Adam Bourke

The silver lining to South Bendigo's elimination from the BFNL finals series - playing coach Nathan Horbury will stay with the club for the 2023 season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.