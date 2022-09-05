The silver lining to South Bendigo's elimination from the BFNL finals series - playing coach Nathan Horbury will stay with the club for the 2023 season.
The talk around Bendigo football circles in the past six weeks was that Horbury was likely to move on from the Bloods because of plans to relocate to Queensland.
After Sunday's first semi-final loss to Golden Square, Horbury confirmed his move to Queensland had been put on hold for 12 months and he will stay with the Bloods for their first official full season at their new home base Harry Trott Oval.
"Up until a couple of weeks ago we were looking at moving north... but we're going to hang around Bendigo for another 12 months,'' Horbury said.
"I've told South Bendigo that I'd like to stay with the club and coach again next year.
"I'm so proud of where the club has come from in the past few years.
"In 2019 we were getting belted by the top clubs and this year we've won a final. I couldn't be prouder of what everyone has done at the club.
"Now we need everyone to stick together and go again next year."
The Bloods suffered a 39-point loss to Golden Square in the first semi-final.
It was a tough way to finish a season that had plenty of highlights.
"I still think when we play our brand of footy it's hard to defend, and there were times that showed that,'' Horbury said of the first semi-final.
"Our biggest problem was that we didn't do it for long enough. We let Square get on a few runs and we had to work really hard to kick a couple of goals to stick with them.
"They outworked us and beat us at the contest. They were super."
According to Horbury, Square has the potential to get past Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye.
"On their day they can win the flag,'' Horbury said of Golden Square.
"Their forward line is stacked, so if they win the ball around the contest they're going to cause some problems.
"It will be a great match-up against Gisborne next week."
For now, Horbury will focus on the toughest aspect of coaching - the recruiting silly season.
A successful recruiting campaign can make or break a finals campaign.
"In terms of recruiting, it should make it easier now that we've played finals and won a final,'' Horbury said.
"We've found that it is hard to recruit when you're sitting in the bottom half of the ladder.
"I'm confident that the boys will stick around and go again, and if we can pick up a couple of players to complement what we've got, then there's no reason why we can't go a couple of steps further next year.
"It's an exciting time to be at the club."
