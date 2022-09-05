Bendigo Braves receive honours at league awards night

Bendigo Braves players have been recognised for their outstanding seasons on the court at the NBL1 South awards night.
Tess Madgen, Kelly Wilson, Sidy Djitte and Kuany Kuany were all named as recipients at the league's annual celebration.
Advertisement
Madgen was named among the women's division all star five after an incredible season with the Braves which saw her take out the club MVP, in addition to finishing the season second on overall points (28.77ppg) and assists (7.62pg)
Related:
Wilson capped off another terrific season on court and led women's assists (7.38pg) to take out the Golden Hands award.
Sidy Djitte led the overall rebounding in the men's division with a total of 13.53 per game.
Kuany showed his strength all season at both ends of the court to be named on the men's all star five.
Recently signed Bendigo Spirit player Alica Froling showed form all season to win the women's MVP and also selected for the all star five.
At a club level, Kuany and Madgen were crowned as the Bendigo Braves' men's and women's most valuable players for 2022.
Bendigo Braves women put up a hard-fought effort on Saturday night in the NBL1 South conference championship match, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ringwood Hawks, final result 73-89.
The men were eliminated during the semi-final stage of the tournament after being defeated by the Kilsyth Cobras during overtime, final result 88-93.
MVP
Women: Alicia Froling (Knox)
Men: Shea Ili (Sandringham)
Women's All Star Five
Men's All Star Five
Advertisement
Club of the Year
Coach of the Year
Youth Player of the Year
Advertisement
Defensive Player of the Year
Referee of the Year
Men's: Daniel Battye
Women's: Bianca Vernon,
Advertisement
Golden Whistle: Kahli Trist
Stat Leaders
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.