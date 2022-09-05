Updated 4.25pm
GREATER Bendigo has recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
There are 292 active cases in the municipality, and 47,229 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the city since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere in the region, new cases reported in most other areas fell to single figures, with Loddon Shire and Central Goldfields both reporting just one new case.
There were four new cases in both Gannawarra and Buloke, six in Mount Alexander and nine in Macedon Ranges.
Shire of Campaspe reported 16 new cases.
6,344,089 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria's state-commissioned services.
69.7 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have had 3 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.7 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had 2 doses.
1,709 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. This includes 1,394 who tested positive on a rapid antigen test and 315 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.
Sadly, the Department was notified of 4 deaths yesterday of people aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90 years and over. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began is 5,363. The number of COVID-related deaths recorded in Victoria so far this year is 3,752.
The Victorian Department of Health regularly undertakes reviews and audits of the State's reported deaths to ensure the accuracy of our COVID-19 mortality figures.
The Victorian Department of Health is formally notified of deaths of people known to have COVID-19 via a number of different sources, including the Victorian Death Index, Victorian Hospital Acquired Infection Surveillance System (VICNISS), the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine and local public health units.
The department updates its confirmed death statistics daily.
There are 13,182 active cases in Victoria. The number of active cases in Victoria continues to decline from a peak of 71,428 recorded on 23 July.
5,150 PCR tests were processed yesterday.
The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 22,200,952.
Earlier:
Morning Greater Bendigo and welcome to another working week.
Catch up on all the weekend's news with some of the top stories including all the best photos from White Night, and a classic history-making story from the weekend's netball grand finals.
Police are seeking public assistance as they investigate a crash on Saturday near Maryborough, and tragically two people have died in Rainbow in an off-road event.
Weather-wise, you'll be able to soak away the Monday blues with a mostly sunny Spring day across the region, albeit with a chance of frost in the early morning.
Light winds will become southeasterly, 15 to 20 km/h, in the morning before becoming light in the middle of the day.
Bendigo can expect a high of 15 and a low of two with just a five per cent chance of rain.
Up north in Echuca, it will be partly cloudy with the chance of frost in the early morning and light winds.
Expect a low of three and a high of 16.
Across the broader North Central region it will be partly cloudy with a chance of fog and frost in the east in the early morning.
15 to 20 km/h south to southeasterly winds will become light in the late evening.
Remember to slip, slop, slap as the UV Index begins to rise with the warmer weather. Across the region, sun protection is recommended from around 10am to 2.30pm.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
